Tesla has quietly introduced the Cyberquad for Kids, just in time for the festive season in the US. The Cyberquad for Kids is an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and has a design inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck. It is powered by a lithium-ion battery that has a range of up to 15 miles (24 km) on a single charge. Since the ATV has been designed for kids aged 8 and above, Tesla's Cyberquad for Kids has an adjustable top speed of 10 mph (16 kmph).
The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is priced at $1,900 (roughly Rs. 1,42,400) and is available for purchase through the official online shop. The ATV by Tesla mimics the Cybertruck's design and is also offered in a stainless-steel finish.
Tesla mentions that Cyberquad for Kids will start shipping in 2-4 weeks and doesn't guarantee that orders may arrive before the holidays — Christmas and New Years Eve — begin.
Tesla's ATV for kids is designed for kids aged 8 or higher. Tesla Cyberquad for Kids can carry a total payload of 150 lbs (68 kilograms). It features a full steel frame and a cushioned seat. Being an ATV, it features adjustable suspension with rear disk brakes for better stopping power and good off-road prowess. Akin to the Cybertruck, the Cyberquad for Kids has an LED light bar running across the front fascia.
As mentioned earlier, Tesla Cyberquad for Kids has a configurable top speed. In the first setting, it can be limited to 5 mph (8 kmph), while in the second setting it can be limited to 10 mph (16 kmph). Reversing speeds are also limited to 5 mph.
Earlier this week, Tesla also announced a Cybertruck inspired whistle, aptly named Cyberwhistle. It retails for $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700) and has already gone out of stock at the time of writing. The whistle is constructed out of medical-grade stainless steel and has a polished finish. It also has an integrated attachment feature that is said to enhance versatility.
