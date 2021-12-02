Technology News
Tesla Cyberquad for Kids With 24 Km Range, Crybertruck-Inspired Design Launched

Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is priced at $1,900 (roughly Rs. 1,42,400).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 December 2021 15:00 IST
Tesla Cyberquad for Kids With 24 Km Range, Crybertruck-Inspired Design Launched

Photo Credit: Tesla

Tesla Cyberquad for Kids gets configurable top speed — 5 mph (8 kmph) or 10 mph (16 kmph)

Highlights
  • Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is designed for kids aged 8 or above
  • It gets a total range of 15 miles (24 km) from its lithium-ion battery
  • Tesla also introduced Crybertruck inspired Cyberwhistle last week

Tesla has quietly introduced the Cyberquad for Kids, just in time for the festive season in the US. The Cyberquad for Kids is an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and has a design inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck. It is powered by a lithium-ion battery that has a range of up to 15 miles (24 km) on a single charge. Since the ATV has been designed for kids aged 8 and above, Tesla's Cyberquad for Kids has an adjustable top speed of 10 mph (16 kmph).

Tesla Cyberquad for Kids price

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is priced at $1,900 (roughly Rs. 1,42,400) and is available for purchase through the official online shop. The ATV by Tesla mimics the Cybertruck's design and is also offered in a stainless-steel finish.

Tesla mentions that Cyberquad for Kids will start shipping in 2-4 weeks and doesn't guarantee that orders may arrive before the holidays — Christmas and New Years Eve — begin.

Tesla Cyberquad for Kids specifications

Tesla's ATV for kids is designed for kids aged 8 or higher. Tesla Cyberquad for Kids can carry a total payload of 150 lbs (68 kilograms). It features a full steel frame and a cushioned seat. Being an ATV, it features adjustable suspension with rear disk brakes for better stopping power and good off-road prowess. Akin to the Cybertruck, the Cyberquad for Kids has an LED light bar running across the front fascia.

As mentioned earlier, Tesla Cyberquad for Kids has a configurable top speed. In the first setting, it can be limited to 5 mph (8 kmph), while in the second setting it can be limited to 10 mph (16 kmph). Reversing speeds are also limited to 5 mph.

Earlier this week, Tesla also announced a Cybertruck inspired whistle, aptly named Cyberwhistle. It retails for $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700) and has already gone out of stock at the time of writing. The whistle is constructed out of medical-grade stainless steel and has a polished finish. It also has an integrated attachment feature that is said to enhance versatility.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Reddit Gets New Real-Time Features Including Live Voting and Comments Count, Typing Indicators, More

