Tesla Customers May Face Longer Response Time as Deliveries Rise: Musk

Tesla customers may face longer response time due to a significant increase in vehicle delivery volume in North America, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet.

"Resolving this is our top priority," Musk said.

The company was not immediately available to provide additional details on the tweet.

Tesla is trying to iron out production bumps after struggling to produce Model 3 sedans and failing to meet several production deadlines.

The company has eliminated some colour options for its cars to streamline operations as it intensifies its efforts to ramp up production.

Separately, Tesla's biggest institutional investor said on Wednesday it was questioned by US securities regulators about Elon Musk's now-abandoned plans to take the electric carmaker private and that the chief executive needed help running the company.

"He needs help, and I mean that psychologically as much as practically," said asset manager Baillie Gifford's James Anderson, the fund manager of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, which owns Tesla shares.

Anderson told Reuters he has talked with Musk about the idea of bringing in another executive. Analysts have been calling for Tesla to add a chief operating officer or other new blood to top management.

