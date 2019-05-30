Technology News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Urges Employees to 'Catch Up' to Hit Delivery Record

Tesla was on course to deliver a record number of cars in the second quarter.

By | Updated: 30 May 2019 17:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Urges Employees to 'Catch Up' to Hit Delivery Record

Tesla has "a lot of catching up" to do but still can achieve a record quarter, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk wrote in a new email that was reviewed by Reuters.

"While our demand is strong, we have a lot of vehicle deliveries to catch up to in order to have a successful quarter," Musk wrote in the mail.

"Per my earlier email, if we execute well, Q2 will be an all-time record for Tesla vehicle deliveries and an awesome victory!!"

Tesla was on course to deliver a record number of cars in the second quarter, beating the 90,700 it sent to customers in the final quarter of last year, Musk said in an internal email last week.

The company, which has struggled to keep up with Musk's delivery promises, had on average produced 900 Model 3 cars per day last week, according to last week's email, bringing it closer to a target of 7,000 per week.

Musk in the latest email said he will start holding calls with Tesla's delivery teams around the world every two days in order to know "what's needed to accelerate our rate of deliveries."

Demand for Tesla's Model 3 sedan and other cars has moved to the top of investors' list of worries after the company reported slack first-quarter demand against a backdrop of US-China trade tensions.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News website Electrek had earlier reported about Musk's leaked email to the employees.

Tesla's shares closed up nearly 1% at $189.86.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla
Huawei a Key Beneficiary of China Subsidies That US Wants Ended
ISRO, IAF Partner for Gaganyaan Manned Mission Crew Selection
Honor Smartphones
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Urges Employees to 'Catch Up' to Hit Delivery Record
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Open Sale in India From Tonight via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display With a 5.5-Inch Screen Unveiled
  3. How to Watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Online Around the World
  4. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
  5. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Announced With Refreshed Design
  6. WhatsApp Now Allows Consecutive Audio Message Playback on Android
  7. Xiaomi Teases New Mi 9 Series Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  8. Xiaomi Mi 9T Teased With Notchless, Full-Screen Experience
  9. 'World's Most Dangerous Laptop' Aka the Persistence of Chaos Sold for $1.3 Million
  10. Redmi K20 Pro May Soon Get a 12GB RAM Variant, TENAA Listing Tips
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.