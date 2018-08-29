Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says He Shed No Tears in NYT Interview

Elon Musk is denying that he cried during a recent interview with The New York Times in which he described how he'd become overwhelmed by the stress of running electric car company Tesla.

On Twitter on Tuesday, Musk acknowledged his voice cracked once during the interview. But, he added, "That's it. There were no tears."

Musk was responding to a Forbes article shared on Twitter and written by Amy Nelson, the founder and CEO of workspace company The Riveter. Nelson wrote that she doesn't think she could cry in an interview, given the double standards that men and women face in the business world.

Times Finance Editor David Enrich, meanwhile, said on the social media site that the paper stands by its description of Musk's emotions during the interview.

Earlier this week, a Canadian court ruled in favour of Tesla after the electric carmaker challenged the province of Ontario's wind-down of an electric vehicle rebate.

In a ruling on Monday, Judge Frederick Myers of Ontario struck down the transition programme set up by the new Ontario government, which excluded Tesla customers from qualifying for rebates.

A Tesla spokeswoman welcomed the decision.

"Tesla only sought fair treatment for our customers and we hope the Ministry now does the right thing by delivering on its promise to ensure all [electric vehicle]-owners receive their incentives," the spokeswoman said in an email on Tuesday.

