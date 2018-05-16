Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Defends Self-Driving Cars After Latest Crash

 
, 16 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Defends Self-Driving Cars After Latest Crash

Tesla chief Elon Musk defended self-driving car technology on Tuesday after reports about the latest crash involving one of the electric carmaker's vehicles.

Musk lamented on Twitter about what he portrayed as an unfair focus on mishaps rather than benefits of autonomous vehicles with the potential to make roads safer.

"It's super messed up that a Tesla crash resulting in a broken ankle is front page news and the (approximately) 40,000 people who died in US auto accidents alone in past year get almost no coverage," Musk said in a tweet.

"What's actually amazing about this accident is that a Model S hit a fire truck at 60mph and the driver only broke an ankle."

Whether an Autopilot feature was engaged when a Model S collided with the rear of a stopped fire truck in the US state of Utah on May 11 remained to be confirmed.

According to local media, police said the woman at the wheel of the car claimed it was in a self-driving mode and that her attention was on her phone.

Musk complained in a recent earnings call that accidents involving self-driving cars get sensational headlines while the potential for the technology to save lives is downplayed or ignored.

Among accidents to make headlines was a fiery March 23 crash in California that involved its "Autopilot" feature.

The US National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident, which led to the death of a 38-year-old father of two, Walter Huang.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Transportation, Tesla, Tesla Crash, Elon Musk
Facebook Details Policing for Sex, Terror, Hate Content
Best AC deals
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Defends Self-Driving Cars After Latest Crash
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. OnePlus 6 India Launch Offers Revealed
  3. Nokia X6 Launch Expected Today, Teased to Sport iPhone X-Like Notch
  4. OnePlus 6 Camera Samples Shared by CEO Pete Lau Ahead of Wednesday Launch
  5. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: The Best Deals Still on Offer
  6. Honor 10 With 19:9 Display, 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review
  8. Realme 1 With Up to 6GB RAM Launched in India to Take on Redmi Note 5
  9. Oppo to Launch Realme Series in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  10. OnePlus 6 India Pre-Bookings With Cashback, Extended Warranty Now Live
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.