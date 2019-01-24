NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tesla Cars to Soon Get a 'Sentry Mode', Elon Musk Says

, 24 January 2019
Tesla Cars to Soon Get a 'Sentry Mode', Elon Musk Says

With a new 'sentry mode', owners of Tesla cars will soon be able to see and record damages to their cars when they are unattended, according to company chief, Elon Musk.

Musk took to Twitter to reveal an upcoming Tesla Sentry Mode for all cars with Enhanced Autopilot.

The announcement was made in response to a Tesla owner's tweet about discovering a ‘monster dent' on his swanky new Tesla. The owner wished "there were 360 dashcams feature for the car when it is parked".

Musk replied that the Sentry Mode would be rolled out soon but did not provide any more details.

Separately, Tesla said on Wednesday it is reducing production hours for higher-priced Model S and Model X cars, just days after saying it would cut jobs as the electric carmaker looks to make more affordable versions of the Model 3 sedan.

Tesla also faces the unenviable choice of raising prices at the risk of losing customers or slashing costs by thousands of dollars per vehicle as the electric vehicle tax break started to phase out from earlier this month.

Musk had said earlier this month that Tesla will no longer be taking orders for the 75 kWh version of the Model S and X to streamline production.

Written with agency inputs

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk
Gadgets 360 Staff
Tesla Cars to Soon Get a 'Sentry Mode', Elon Musk Says
