Technology News

Tesla Blames Misprinted Label for China Customs Hiccup

, 06 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Blames Misprinted Label for China Customs Hiccup

Tesla said on Tuesday that China's customs authorities have accepted the electric carmaker's plan to resolve problems with the clearance of its Model 3 sedans that centred around misprinting of labels.

Shares in Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk's company fell more than 5 percent in early trading after Chinese media reported Shanghai customs had suspended clearance for a batch of Tesla's cars. They were last down 1.3 percent at $281.73.

"We have already reached a resolution with Chinese customs, and we are working closely with them to resume clearance procedures on these vehicles," a Tesla spokesperson said in a statement.

"Sales of Model 3 in the country are not impacted, and we continue to deliver Model 3 vehicles that have already been processed."

Making inroads into China, the world's largest electric vehicle market, is crucial for the Tesla as it seeks to offset softening demand in the United States and convince investors of its ability to become consistently profitable.

"Selling into China has clear hurdles and this is a reminder of the pitfalls when betting on growth in the region," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said.

Musk has played up the support Tesla is getting from Chinese authorities as the company invests in the country's first wholly foreign-owned car plant in Shanghai, due to come online later this year.

Until then, Tesla has to import US-made cars with substantial customs duties, putting it at a disadvantage against locally-made, government-subsidized electric vehicles from rivals such as Nio, Byton and XPeng Motors.

Financial publication Caixin had first reported about China's customs authorities blocking the cars.

A total of 1,171 Model 3 sedans arrived at north China's Tianjin Port, after 84 such cars were imported via the port in February, China's state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

The first shipment of Model 3 cars arrived in Shanghai on Feb. 22, and deliveries started at the end of the month, according to media reports.

Tesla's Shanghai factory, made possible by raising funds from local banks at low interest rates, plans to start making Model 3s at the end of this year and eventually produce cars at a rate of 10,000 per week.

Tesla has cut prices in China several times in the last few months to make its cars "more affordable" and revive sales hit by Sino-US trade tensions.

To cut costs and support its drive to generate profit, Tesla last week launched a $35,000 version of its Model 3 sedan and said its global sales would now be online-only.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, China
Disc-Less Xbox to be Called Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, Launch in April: Report
Facebook to Impart Digital Training to 1 Million in Asia Pacific
Pricee
Tesla Blames Misprinted Label for China Customs Hiccup
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio to Offer Double Data to Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Buyers
  2. Samsung Said to Be Preparing More Foldable Smartphone Models
  3. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, S10e to Be Officially Unveiled in India Today
  5. Brace Yourselves for a Password-Free Web in the Near Future
  6. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  7. Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  8. This New Microsoft Excel Feature Will Save You a Lot of Time
  9. Disc-Less 'Xbox One S All-Digital Edition' to Launch in April: Report
  10. Xiaomi Reveals New Features Coming to MIUI 10 and MIUI 11
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.