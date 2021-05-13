Technology News
loading

Tesla Halts Use of Bitcoin for Purchases, CEO Elon Musk Tweets

Bitcoin fell more than 10 percent after Musk tweeted his decision to suspend its use.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 May 2021 09:54 IST
Tesla Halts Use of Bitcoin for Purchases, CEO Elon Musk Tweets

Musk did not say in his Twitter comments whether any vehicles had been purchased with Bitcoin

Highlights
  • Use of Bitcoin to buy Tesla's electric vehicles highlighted a dichotomy
  • Some Tesla investors have been critical about the way Bitcoin is "mined"
  • Analysts said Musk's about-face was inevitable

Tesla will no longer accept Bitcoin for car purchases, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday, citing long-brewing environmental concerns for a swift reversal in the company's position on the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin fell more than 10 percent after Musk tweeted his decision to suspend its use, less than two months after Tesla began accepting the world's biggest digital currency for payment. Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, also fell before regaining some ground in Asia trade.

The use of Bitcoin to buy Tesla's electric vehicles had highlighted a dichotomy between Musk's reputation as an environmentalist and the use of his popularity and stature as one of the world's richest people to back cryptocurrencies.

Some Tesla investors, along with environmentalists, have been increasingly critical about the way Bitcoin is "mined" using vast amounts of electricity generated with fossil fuels.

Musk said on Wednesday he backed that concern, especially the use of "coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel."

"Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment," he tweeted. Tesla shares fell 1.25 percent after hours.

Tesla revealed in February it had bought $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 10,930 crores) of Bitcoin, before accepting it as payment for cars in March, driving a roughly 20 percent surge in the cryptocurrency.

Tesla would retain its Bitcoin holdings with the plan to use the cryptocurrency as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy sources, Musk said.

Bitcoin is created when high-powered computers compete against other machines to solve complex mathematical puzzles, an energy-intensive process that currently often relies on electricity generated with fossil fuels, particularly coal.

At current rates, such Bitcoin “mining” devours about the same amount of energy annually as the Netherlands did in 2019, the latest available data from the University of Cambridge and the International Energy Agency shows.

Analysts said Musk's about-face was inevitable.

"The environmental impact from mining Bitcoins was one of the biggest risks for the entire crypto market," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at currency trading firm OANDA.

Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer at digital asset manager CoinShares Group, said Tesla was unlikely to have sold many, if any, cars using Bitcoin and the backflip generated positive publicity while simplifying payment processes.

"Elon was getting a lot of questions and criticisms and this statement allows him to appease critics while still keeping Bitcoin on his balance sheet," Demirors said.

Mark Humphery-Jenner, an associate professor of finance at the University of New South Wales, said he was more concerned about Tesla management's "very hasty and precipitous" decision-making.

Musk did not say in his Twitter comments whether any vehicles had been purchased with Bitcoin and Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cryptocurrency support

Some Bitcoin proponents note that the existing financial system - with its millions of employees and computers in air-conditioned offices - uses large amounts of energy too.

Musk reiterated he remained a strong believer in cryptocurrencies.

"We are also looking at other cryptocurrencies that use <1 percent of Bitcoin's energy/transaction," he tweeted on Wednesday.

Just a day earlier, Musk had polled Twitter users on whether Tesla should accept Dogecoin, a currency he has helped turn from a joke into a valuable commodity.

He announced on Sunday that his commercial rocket company SpaceX will accept Dogecoin as payment to launch a lunar mission next year - just hours after he sent the cryptocurrency spiraling downward when he called it a "a hustle" during a guest-host spot on the Saturday Night Live comedy sketch TV show.

China dominance

The dominance of Chinese Bitcoin miners and lack of motivation to swap cheap fossil fuels for more expensive renewables could mean there are few quick fixes to the cryptocurrency's emissions problem.

Chinese miners account for about 70 percent of Bitcoin production, data from the University of Cambridge's Centre for Alternative Finance shows. They tend to use renewable energy - mostly hydropower - during the rainy summer months, but fossil fuels - primarily coal - for the rest of the year.

Officials in Beijing are conducting a check on data centres involved in cryptocurrency mining to better understand their impact on energy consumption, sources told Reuters last month.

In theory, blockchain analysis firms say, it is possible to track the source of Bitcoin, raising the possibility that a premium could be charged for green Bitcoin.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Dogecoin, SpaceX, cryptocurrency
Apple Responds to Epic Games’ Allegations, Defends App Review, Payment Systems

Related Stories

Tesla Halts Use of Bitcoin for Purchases, CEO Elon Musk Tweets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Names Zomato, Ola, Aarogya Setu in Response to Privacy Criticism
  2. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak
  3. Indians Can Now Receive Money via Google Pay From US
  4. NASA's Voyager 1 Detects Eerie Humming Sound From Space
  5. Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro Gaming Laptops Launched
  6. Asus ZenFone 8 Price Surfaces Ahead of May 12 Launch
  7. iPhone 13 Models Could Be Slightly Thicker in Size Over iPhone 12 Series
  8. PS5 Pre-Orders Listed to Kick Off in India on May 17
  9. NASA Shares Photo of Asteroid Bennu as Spacecraft Heads Back to Earth After Collecting Samples
  10. Dell Launches Precision Laptops, Alienware m15 R6 With New Intel CPUs
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Halts Use of Bitcoin for Purchases, CEO Elon Musk Tweets
  2. Apple Responds to Epic Games’ Allegations, Defends App Review, Payment Systems
  3. Dell Precision Laptop Models, Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop With Latest Intel Processors Launched
  4. Poco Extends Warranty on Smartphones by 2 Months Due to COVID-19 Crisis in India, Pauses May Launches
  5. Poco M3 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed by Brand's Executives, Poco UI May Debut Later This Year
  6. Xiaomi Removed From US Blacklist, Reversing Late China Jab by Donald Trump
  7. Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 Laptops Refreshed With Intel 11th Gen Core H-Series CPUs
  8. Vivo Y12s (2021) With Snapdragon 439 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. CryptoPunks NFT Portraits Sell for $16.9 Million at Christie's Auction
  10. NASA's Voyager 1 Space Probe Detects 'Persistent Hum' 14 Billion Miles From Earth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com