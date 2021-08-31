Tata Tigor EV was launched in India on Tuesday, following its unveiling last week. The second electric vehicle (EV) for the personal segment from the Indian manufacturer, following the Nexon EV, the Tigor is touted to be the cheapest EV in the country. It is available in three trims — XE, XM, and XZ+ — with a dual-tone colour option only available on the highest trim. Bookings for the Tigor EV have already begun. The EV has secured the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) rating of 4 stars. Tata Tigor EV also has an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) tested range of 306 kilometres.

Tata Tigor EV price in India

The newly launched Tata Tigor EV's price in India starts at Rs. 11.99 lakhs ex-showroom for the base XE trim. The XM trim is priced at Rs. 12.49 lakhs ex-showroom, while the XZ+ trim is priced at Rs. 12.99 lakhs ex-showroom. Customers who wish to get the dual-tone colour option will have to shell out Rs. 13.14 lakhs ex-showroom for the XZ+ Dual Tone variant.

Tata is offering the Tigor EV in two colour options — Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey. The Tigor EV is being offered with an 8 year and 160,000 kilometres battery and motor warranty.

Interested customers can book their Tigor EV either through the online portal or by visiting their nearest Tata showroom. Deliveries started on Tuesday, the company said in its release.

Tata Tigor EV specifications

The Tigor EV comes with a 26kWh liquid-cooled battery that produces 55kW of power and 170Nm of torque. The battery also has an IP67 rating that helps the battery to be weatherproof. It features Tata's high voltage architecture — ZipTron — which helps the EV support fast charging. With a fast charger, the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in around 60 minutes.

Tata Tigor EV gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Photo Credit: Tata

The EV also gets an ARAI certified 306 km full charge range. The range has significantly improved compared to its previous model — the pre-facelift Tigor EV, which was launched in 2019 and solely available for government/ fleet operators, had a claimed range of 142 km and 214 km in the standard and extended range variants, respectively.

On the outside, Tata has given the Tigor EV some accents to differentiate it from the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered Tigor. The EV is based on the Tigor facelift, introduced last year, but gets a Gloss Black panel with Electric Blue accents that replace the radiator grille on the ICE Tigor. There are blue accents inside the headlights as well as the new 15-inch alloy wheels. The LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) are placed in the foglamp housing.

Inside, the Tigor EV gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with iRA connected car technology. Audio is handled by a 4 speaker and 4 tweeter setup by Harman. It also gets automatic climate control and a digital instrument cluster.

For safety, the Tigor EV gets dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), rear parking camera with parking sensors, and seat belt reminders for the front passengers. The Tigor EV has also received a 4-star rating in GNCAP's EV crash test. Tata has also included hill ascent and hill descent assists.

There are 35 smart connected features on the Tata Tigor EV that can be monitored using Tata Motors ZConnect app which is powered by the iRA technology. These features can be categories under Safety and Security, Location Based Services, Remote Commands, Vehicle Health Alerts, Trips analytics & driver behaviour score, and Social tribes.