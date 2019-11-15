Technology News
loading

Tata Communications Joins Microsoft in Connected Car Space

This integration means that players within the connected car ecosystem will be able to bring to market new value-added services more quickly and cost-effectively.

By | Updated: 15 November 2019 18:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tata Communications Joins Microsoft in Connected Car Space

Tata Communications has announced it is working with Microsoft to help speed up the development of new innovative connected car applications. By combining the IoT connectivity and network intelligence capabilities of Tata Communications' "MOVEa platform with Microsoft's "Connected Vehicle Platform", the companies will enable automotive manufacturers to offer consumers seamless and secure driving experiences.

"In the not-too-distant future, you won't view your car as a mode of transportation, you'll view it as a mode of entertainment - and the opportunities that this opens up in areas like video streaming, retail, advertising and insurance are immense," Tim Sherwood, Vice President, Mobility and IoT, Tata Communications, said in a statement late Wednesday.

Microsoft's "Connected Vehicle Platform" combines Cloud and edge services with a strong partner network to empower automotive companies to build connected driving experiences.

There will be additional capability to equip vehicles with encrypted vehicle-to-cloud connectivity globally through the Tata Communications' "MOVE" platform to address key challenges that complicate the creation of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications.

This integration means that players within the connected car ecosystem - from manufacturers, dealerships, insurers to fleet operators and others - will be able to bring to market new value-added services more quickly and cost-effectively, and ensure that they offer drivers reliable, consistent user experiences, anywhere in the world.

"The integration will make analysing data from vehicles easier for car manufacturers across all services and allow them to complete software updates quickly. It will also help service centres maintain vehicles more effectively," said Tara Prakriya, Partner Group Program Manager, Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform and Mobility, Microsoft.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Tata Communications
Flipkart Acquisition Continues to Hit Walmart’s Bottom Line
Klaus Review: Netflix’s First Animated Movie Has Its Heart in the Right Place
Honor Smartphones
Tata Communications Joins Microsoft in Connected Car Space
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Rumoured to Get Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant
  3. WhatsApp Gets a New Look With Redesigned Facebook Logo
  4. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Realme 5s Display Specifications Revealed by Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  6. Infinix S5 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Blocked Contact Notice, iPhone App Redesign
  8. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
  9. Vivo S5 Debuts With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup
  10. Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving Its MIUI 11 Stable Update in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite Brings Imperial Stormtrooper Skin, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Players Get It for Free
  2. Huawei, ZTE 'Cannot Be Trusted' and Pose Security Threat: US Attorney General
  3. Apple Launches App to Let Users Enroll in Health Studies
  4. WhatsApp Dark Theme Launch Said to Be Imminent on iPhone; Gets Redesigned Facebook Logo With Android Update
  5. Tata Communications Joins Microsoft in Connected Car Space
  6. Flipkart Acquisition Continues to Hit Walmart’s Bottom Line
  7. Google Drive Backups Not Working for Several Android Phone Users, Simple Temporary Workaround Detailed
  8. Redmi 4 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India, Users Report
  9. macOS Catalina 10.15.2 Second Developer Beta Released
  10. Google's Silent Chrome Update Renders Thousands of Browsers Unresponsive
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.