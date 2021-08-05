Online food delivery platform Swiggy said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) to build an ecosystem for electric vehicle battery-swapping stations across the country.

The partnership aims to synergise their strengths of scale, reach, and technology in creating a greener and cost-effective solution for delivery fleets through innovative business models.

Additionally, Swiggy has also partnered with Hero Lectro, a leading e-cycle manufacturer, and Fast Dispatch Logistics, a leading last-mile delivery player in the United Kingdom, to enable end-to-end delivery of Swiggy orders through cargo e-cycles.

The trails are currently running in Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Hyderabad. They are aimed towards Swiggy's commitment to cover deliveries spanning 8 lakh km every day through EVs by 2025.

Making deliveries through EVs is expected to lower the running cost of vehicles by up to 40 percent, leading to higher earnings for Swiggy's delivery partners.

"As we continue to work towards providing our consumers with greater convenience, we are also mindful of the environmental impact of our operations and are taking the necessary steps to make our journey more sustainable," said Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety.

"Transitioning to EVs is an important step in this direction. It will have a positive impact not only on the environment but also empower our delivery partners to earn more," he said.

RBML CEO Harish C Mehta said the collaboration with Swiggy has the potential to bring disruption and increase EV adoption among delivery and transportation companies in the country.

"We are confident Swiggy and their delivery partners will immensely benefit from our widespread network of battery swap stations," he said.

On the other hand, Hero Lectro Cargo e-bikes are specifically designed for last mile deliveries and can travel at a maximum speed of 25 kmph with a range of 70 to 75km per charge, making them ideal for short-distance deliveries.