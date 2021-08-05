Technology News
loading

Swiggy, Reliance BP Mobility Partner to Build Electric Vehicle Battery-Swapping Station Ecosystem

Swiggy-Reliance BP Mobility partnership aimed at greener and cost-effective solution for delivery fleets.

By ANI | Updated: 5 August 2021 13:11 IST
Swiggy, Reliance BP Mobility Partner to Build Electric Vehicle Battery-Swapping Station Ecosystem

Swiggy has also partnered with Hero Lectro, a leading e-cycle manufacturer

Highlights
  • The trails are currently running in Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Hyderabad
  • Making deliveries through EVs is expected to lower the running cost
  • The collaboration has the potential to bring disruption

Online food delivery platform Swiggy said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) to build an ecosystem for electric vehicle battery-swapping stations across the country.

The partnership aims to synergise their strengths of scale, reach, and technology in creating a greener and cost-effective solution for delivery fleets through innovative business models.

Additionally, Swiggy has also partnered with Hero Lectro, a leading e-cycle manufacturer, and Fast Dispatch Logistics, a leading last-mile delivery player in the United Kingdom, to enable end-to-end delivery of Swiggy orders through cargo e-cycles.

The trails are currently running in Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Hyderabad. They are aimed towards Swiggy's commitment to cover deliveries spanning 8 lakh km every day through EVs by 2025.

Making deliveries through EVs is expected to lower the running cost of vehicles by up to 40 percent, leading to higher earnings for Swiggy's delivery partners.

"As we continue to work towards providing our consumers with greater convenience, we are also mindful of the environmental impact of our operations and are taking the necessary steps to make our journey more sustainable," said Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety.

"Transitioning to EVs is an important step in this direction. It will have a positive impact not only on the environment but also empower our delivery partners to earn more," he said.

RBML CEO Harish C Mehta said the collaboration with Swiggy has the potential to bring disruption and increase EV adoption among delivery and transportation companies in the country.

"We are confident Swiggy and their delivery partners will immensely benefit from our widespread network of battery swap stations," he said.

On the other hand, Hero Lectro Cargo e-bikes are specifically designed for last mile deliveries and can travel at a maximum speed of 25 kmph with a range of 70 to 75km per charge, making them ideal for short-distance deliveries. 

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Swiggy, Reliance, EV, electric cars, electric vehicles
Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 6,000, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999

Related Stories

Swiggy, Reliance BP Mobility Partner to Build Electric Vehicle Battery-Swapping Station Ecosystem
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y12G With 20:9 Display, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India
  2. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix
  3. Realme 8i, Realme 8s Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Get Camera, System Fixes With New Update in India: Report
  6. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  7. Mi LED TV 4C 32-Inch With Android TV-Based PatchWall UI Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  9. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  10. LG Gram 2021 Laptops With 11th-Generation Intel Processors Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Lightweight Laptop With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India
  2. In-Train Wi-Fi Project Dropped Over Cost, Says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  3. Swiggy, Reliance BP Mobility Partner to Build Electric Vehicle Battery-Swapping Station Ecosystem
  4. This Beautiful Image Shared By NASA Reminds Us What We're Made Up Of
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Renders Surface Hinting at Specifications, May Allow Both Google Assistant and Bixby
  6. Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 6,000, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999
  7. Afterpay's $29-Billion Takeover by Square Throws Spotlight on 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Platforms
  8. Tecno Pop 5P With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Argylle, Matthew Vaughn’s Bond-Style Spy Movie, Sold to Apple TV+, for $200 Million Reportedly
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's Leaked Renders Show Design, Colour Options; Price Tipped Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com