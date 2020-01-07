Technology News
CES 2020: Sony to Test Self-Driving Cars to Boost Sensor, Safety Tech; Unveils Electric Concept Car

Sony revealed the plan as it unveiled an electric concept car with 33 embedded sensors at CES on Monday.

7 January 2020
CES 2020: Sony to Test Self-Driving Cars to Boost Sensor, Safety Tech; Unveils Electric Concept Car

Photo Credit: Mario Tama/ Getty Images North America/ AFP

Sony has no plans to produce its own cars

Highlights
  • Sony said it would start testing self-driving cars as early as this year
  • The company unveiled an electric concept car with 33 embedded sensors
  • Sony is aiming to start test rides during the next financial year

Sony said it would start testing self-driving cars as early as this year to beef up the company's sensing and safety technologies, as the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant accelerates its automotive push.

Sony revealed the plan as it unveiled an electric concept car with 33 embedded sensors, including image sensors and solid-state light detection and ranging (Lidar) sensors, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Monday.

The concept car, developed with the help of Bosch, Continental and other partners, also incorporates Sony's in-car entertainment systems with spatial audio technology.

Sony is aiming to start test rides during the next financial year starting in April to check the performance of its auto- related technologies, a spokesman said. The company has no plans to produce its own cars, he added.

Sony dominates the market for smartphone image sensors, but has been trying to catch up with ON Semiconductor in sensors for automotive applications.

"It's not an exaggeration to say that mobile has been the mega-trend of the last decade," Sony Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida said at a CES press conference. "I believe the next megatrend will be mobility."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Will OnePlus Concept One be the most exciting announcement from CES 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

