NDTV Gadgets360.com

CES 2019: Nvidia Says Drive AutoPilot Platform to Hit Streets by 2020

, 08 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
CES 2019: Nvidia Says Drive AutoPilot Platform to Hit Streets by 2020

Nvidia Corp on Monday announced its Drive AutoPilot platform, with artificial intelligence technologies, that can enable the next level of self-driving cars by 2020, further strengthening its position in the industry.

The chipmaker said that German automotive suppliers Continental AG and ZF Friedrichshafen AG will be using the platform in their "level 2+" self-driving systems going into production starting next year.

ZF is also offering for the first time the option of using a chip made by rival Xilinx along with Nvidia.

The level 2+ autonomous vehicles would add greater automation capabilities such as highway merge, lane change, lane splits and personal mapping to existing advanced driver assist systems (ADAS).

Nvidia said the platform integrates its Xavier system-on-chip (SoC) processors and the Drive software to process data from sensors outside the vehicle and inside the cabin.

Drive AutoPilot is part of the Nvidia Drive platform, currently being used by hundreds of companies involved in self-driving cars - including Uber Technologies and Volkswagen AG, and also by software developers, auto suppliers, sensor and mapping companies.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Nvidia, Nvidia Drive, Xavier
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 Yoga Get Refreshed Versions at CES 2019, ThinkVision P44W and Legion Y44w Monitors Debut
Jio Phone Gets Kumbh Mela Information Services, Features, and More
Pricee
CES 2019: Nvidia Says Drive AutoPilot Platform to Hit Streets by 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone
TRENDING
  1. Beware: 'WhatsApp Gold' Is Nothing But a Hoax
  2. Aquaman Is Now the Highest-Grossing DC Universe Film of All-Time
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,999
  4. Honor 10 Lite India Launch Set for January 15, Will Be a Flipkart Exclusive
  5. Dell Alienware m17 With Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU Launched at CES
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Spotted on Geekbench, January 10 Launch Tipped
  7. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Price in India Revealed
  8. Huawei Y9 (2019) to Now Launch in India on January 10
  9. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  10. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Price Said to Start as Low as Rs. 9,500
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.