Technology News
loading

Self Driving Waymo Car Blocks Traffic Tries to Escape From Technicians

The fully autonomous vehicle got confused by orange cones on the roadside and started behaving unpredictably

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 17 May 2021 16:26 IST
Self Driving Waymo Car Blocks Traffic Tries to Escape From Technicians

Photo Credit: YouTube/ JJ Ricks Studio

The Waymo car seemed to be confused and driving erratically

Highlights
  • A Waymo car got stuck in traffic, apparently confused by traffic cones
  • When technicians went to extricate the car, it drove off on its own
  • The incident was captured from the inside and the video posted on YouTube

A new video has that shows a self-driving car getting stuck at an intersection in the US is going viral. Waymo, Google's self-driving car unit, sent technicians to extricate the car, but before the assistance arrived, the car decided to evade capture and takes off on its own, without a driver behind the wheel. It keeps on moving ahead erratically, as if confused, before coming to a halt a few metres ahead and blocking a three-lane road in the process.

The man inside the fully autonomous vehicle — Joel Johnson, a YouTuber who publishes videos under the handle JJRicks Studios — recorded the entire incident and posted it online. The video shows the car needing to make a right turn on a multi-lane main road, but making a blunder because the lane is closed off by a few orange safety cones. Finally, a member of the assistance crew was able to get into the vehicle and complete the ride safely.

Watch the video here:

A number of people have commented on Johnson's video, including a YouTube user, Ned Schniebly, who wrote an imaginary conversation between Johnson and Waymo assistance. The funny comment has been pinned at the top of the section by Johnson, and it suggests the car behaves weirdly because he was planning to record his travel.

“This is awesome, I've never seen a robot have an anxiety attack before,” said a person with the username “Shane of Canada”.

“I'm surprised rider support didn't tell the car to stay in place until roadside assistance got there,” wrote Uchendu Nwachuku.

Another user, lhamil64, said, “Very interesting situation. I feel like it shouldn't have tried to correct the situation once roadside assistance had been assigned. Seems silly that they can be right behind the car and it'll just decide to take off.”

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Waymo driverless car, driverless Waymo escapes, Waymo’s autonomous minivan
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A72 Receive May 2021 Android Security Update: Reports
Realme Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2, Pocket Bluetooth Speaker to Launch on May 20

Related Stories

Self Driving Waymo Car Blocks Traffic Tries to Escape From Technicians
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Exercise Finds No Tech Available to Stop an Asteroid Collision With Earth
  2. The PlayStation 5 India Restocks Have Come and Gone
  3. Amazon Cancels One-Month Prime Subscription in India Due to RBI Mandate
  4. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  5. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  6. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 in India
  7. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  8. Pune Boy Creates Stunning Image of Moon From 55,000 Images: See Here
  9. In Now-Deleted Tweet, Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk ‘Grifter’
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Could Be the OnePlus Nord N10 Successor
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Violates Indian IT Laws: Centre Tells Delhi High Court
  2. Realme Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2, Pocket Bluetooth Speaker to Launch on May 20
  3. Self Driving Waymo Car Blocks Traffic Tries to Escape From Technicians
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A72 Receive May 2021 Android Security Update: Reports
  5. Blood Moon 2021: Total Lunar Eclipse of the Year Will Appear on May 26
  6. People Spend 500 Years Every Day on CAPTCHAs: Cloudflare
  7. Pune Boy Creates Stunning Picture of Moon by Processing 50,000 Images Totalling 186GB
  8. Bitcoin Miners in US Bet on Flared Natural Gas as Energy Source Amid Environmental Concerns
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Will Be Nord N10 Successor Instead of Nord N1 5G: Report
  10. Snake Eyes Trailer: Henry Golding Becomes the G.I. Joe Silent Ninja
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com