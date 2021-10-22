Technology News
loading

Segway Launches Mecha Kit That Turns Ninebot Scooters Into Water Bullet-Blasting Machines

Once the Mecha Kit is fitted onto your scooter, you can sit on it comfortably and control your movement with joysticks.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 22 October 2021 11:48 IST
Segway Launches Mecha Kit That Turns Ninebot Scooters Into Water Bullet-Blasting Machines

Photo Credit: Segway

With the new Mecha Kit, you get a comfortable chair to sit on while riding

Highlights
  • Mecha Kit is mainly conpatible with Ninebot S models
  • Segway's new Mecha Kit has inbuilt speakers as well
  • You can control your ride with joysticks

People often use self-balancing hoverboards inside facilities and gardens when they find it difficult to walk for long distances or duration. These scooters can provide great support to those who need it. But what if they can be turned into a mini mobile tank that also fires? Ninebot, the company that bought the Segway brand back in 2015, has cooked up wacky add-ons to make the humble transporter more fun. The new Mecha Kit is compatible with Ninebot S and Ninebot S Kids.

Once the kit is fitted onto your Segway scooter, you are no longer required to stand up to ride it. You can sit on the chair comfortably and control your movement with joysticks and aim at targets with water bullets firing out of blasters on either side of the ride.

Segway claims the bullets are environment-friendly and evaporate into powder without leaving traces of pollution. You can also blast your favourite songs via the inbuilt Bluetooth sound system and customise the ride experience with under-body RGB ambient lights. There's also a front-shooting laser light to help you aim at your target.

The inbuilt sound system vocally assists new players when they get started. In terms of safety, the kit has an “all-around collision avoidance” system in place. The kit's high-strength steel frame provides comprehensive protection for the vehicle body to prevent deformation. It can carry a payload of up to 220 pounds (100kg) and move in three speed modes — 3.7mph (6kmph), 6mph (10kmph), and 8.7mph (14kmph). People can even control it remotely using the Segway-Ninebot App.

The company recommends the scooter for people aged 14 and above. The Mecha Kit is priced at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 45,000) on the company's official e-store, but the company is currently offering it at a discount of $100 (roughly Rs. 7,500).

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Segway, Ninebot, Segway Ninebot, Segway Ninebot Mecha Kit, Segway Scooter
Google to Cut Its Commission by Half on App Subscriptions, to Charge 15 Percent Starting January
Facebook's Oversight Board Says Company Not 'Fully Forthcoming' on How It Deals With High-Profile Users

Related Stories

Segway Launches Mecha Kit That Turns Ninebot Scooters Into Water Bullet-Blasting Machines
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Specifications Suggested in Official Teasers Ahead of Launch
  2. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  3. Vitalik Buterin Trades $4.3 Million Worth Dog Coins
  4. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  7. Hisense Brings 3 New Full-Array QLED TVs to India: All Details
  8. WhatsApp Brings ‘Collections’ to Better Organise Business Catalogues
  9. Dune Movie Review: Epic, Brave, but Mightily Flawed
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. PayPal Said to Be in $45-Billion Bid for Pinterest
  2. Segway Launches Mecha Kit That Turns Ninebot Scooters Into Water Bullet-Blasting Machines
  3. Google Meet Adds Audio Video Lock Feature to Help Hosts Mute Participants During Calls
  4. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of October 28 Debut
  5. NFT Company Candy Digital Valued at Over $1 Billion With $100 Million Funding Round
  6. Among Us Coming to PlayStation, Xbox in December; Will Also Be Featured on Xbox Game Pass Alongside
  7. Sony Alpha 7 IV With 33-Megapixel Sensor, BIONZ XR Image Processor Unveiled
  8. Bitcoin Falls by Over 5 Percent After Setting New All-Time High; Ether, Ripple and Dogecoin Slip as Well
  9. WeChat Makes Content Searchable on Google and Bing
  10. Facebook's Oversight Board Says Company Not 'Fully Forthcoming' on How It Deals With High-Profile Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com