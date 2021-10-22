People often use self-balancing hoverboards inside facilities and gardens when they find it difficult to walk for long distances or duration. These scooters can provide great support to those who need it. But what if they can be turned into a mini mobile tank that also fires? Ninebot, the company that bought the Segway brand back in 2015, has cooked up wacky add-ons to make the humble transporter more fun. The new Mecha Kit is compatible with Ninebot S and Ninebot S Kids.

Once the kit is fitted onto your Segway scooter, you are no longer required to stand up to ride it. You can sit on the chair comfortably and control your movement with joysticks and aim at targets with water bullets firing out of blasters on either side of the ride.

Segway claims the bullets are environment-friendly and evaporate into powder without leaving traces of pollution. You can also blast your favourite songs via the inbuilt Bluetooth sound system and customise the ride experience with under-body RGB ambient lights. There's also a front-shooting laser light to help you aim at your target.

The inbuilt sound system vocally assists new players when they get started. In terms of safety, the kit has an “all-around collision avoidance” system in place. The kit's high-strength steel frame provides comprehensive protection for the vehicle body to prevent deformation. It can carry a payload of up to 220 pounds (100kg) and move in three speed modes — 3.7mph (6kmph), 6mph (10kmph), and 8.7mph (14kmph). People can even control it remotely using the Segway-Ninebot App.

The company recommends the scooter for people aged 14 and above. The Mecha Kit is priced at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 45,000) on the company's official e-store, but the company is currently offering it at a discount of $100 (roughly Rs. 7,500).