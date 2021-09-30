Technology News
loading

BMW-Owned Rolls-Royce Says Will Switch to All-Electric Range by 2030

Rolls Royce follows similar commitments to go all-electric made by Volkswagen AG' luxury unit Bentley, Mercedes Benz maker Daimler, and Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 September 2021 10:16 IST
BMW-Owned Rolls-Royce Says Will Switch to All-Electric Range by 2030

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce said that it will produce only electric cars by 2030

Highlights
  • BMW Spectre will be on the market in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Rolls-Royce will no longer produce internal combustion engine by 2030
  • BMW has not set an end date for producing fossil fuel burning cars

Rolls-Royce will produce only electric cars by 2030, the luxury carmaker said on Wednesday, joining other premium brands making the switch such as Volkswagen's Bentley and Jaguar's Land Rover.

The BMW-owned brand said in a statement that its first fully electric powered car, named Spectre, will be on the market in the fourth quarter of 2023, with testing to begin soon.

"With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030, said Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO of Rolls-Royce, which is based in the south of England.

"By then, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine products," Muller-Otvos added.

BMW has not set an end date for producing fossil fuel burning cars, instead setting a goal of 50 percent electric vehicle production by 2030, but its subsidiary Mini said in March it would go all-electric by the end of the decade.

The Jaguar brand of Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover will go all-electric by 2025, Volkswagen AG' luxury unit Bentley Motors by 2030, and Mercedes Benz maker Daimler by the same year, if market conditions allow.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rolls Royce, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Benz, Bentley, Volkswagen, EV, Electric car, Electric vehicle, Spectre
The Book of Boba Fett Release Date Set for December 29 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar

Related Stories

BMW-Owned Rolls-Royce Says Will Switch to All-Electric Range by 2030
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Charger Allegedly Blows Up, Company Responds
  4. Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals Sale Goes Live Ahead of Big Billion Days: Top Deals
  5. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  6. Poco C31 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Will Now Start on October 3
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook to Highlight Its Positive Research on Instagram and Teens Following Criticism
  2. The Book of Boba Fett Release Date Set for December 29 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar
  3. BMW-Owned Rolls-Royce Says Will Switch to All-Electric Range by 2030
  4. YouTube Goes Beyond COVID-19 Misinformation to Block All Anti-Vaccine Content
  5. Poco C31 to Launch in India Today: Livestream Details, Expected Specifications
  6. Google Search Improvements Detailed, Google Lens to Reach New Users via Chrome and iOS App
  7. Will Volcanic Geo-Thermal Energy Soon Power ‘Clean’ Bitcoin Mining in El Savador?
  8. Samsung Galaxy A03 Key Specifications Tipped by US FCC, Geekbench Listings; Unisoc SoC Suggested
  9. Google Tells EU Court Paying to Pre-Install Google Search on Phones Was Necessary to Pit Android Against Apple
  10. Motorola Revou-Q QLED Smart TVs With Gamepad, Dolby Vision Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 49,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com