Revolt Intellicorp, the company established by Micromax's co-founder and former CEO Rahul Sharma, has unveiled its first electric bike in India. The Revolt RV 400 is claimed to be India's first AI-enabled bike and comes with a number of smart features like remote start support, real-time information and diagnostics, geo-fencing, OTA update support, bike locator, and more. The motorcycle will also learn from the usage patterns to provide improved battery performance over time. Revolt RV 400 has received an ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) certified range of 156km per charge and it can be charged using a normal 15A socket in four hours.

Though Revolt Intellicorp hasn't shared the final pricing of the bike right now, it did reveal that the Revolt RV 400 will be assembled at Revolt's Manesar facility in Haryana. This facility has an annual production capacity of 1.2 lakhs. The pricing will be revealed on a later date.

The bookings for the Revolt RV 400 will begin on June 25 via the company's official website and Amazon for Delhi customers for a token amount of Rs. 1,000. The availability will be expanded to NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Chennai over the next four months. Revolt RV 400 will be released in two colours – Rebel Red and Cosmic Black.

The Revolt RV 400 packs a compact design with bolt-on subframe, USD fork at the front, a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes, LED headlamps, and alloy wheels with 8-spoke units. The company has also placed the rear brake lever on the handle bar like the modern scooters and the bike will include a fully digital instrument cluster. It has a top speed of 85kmph and to entice the fans of petrol bikes, the Revolt RV 400 will also come with four optional artificial exhaust notes. The company also notes the bike will have an embedded 4G LTE SIM to allow for all Internet-based features. The bike's Android and iOS apps will be released via Google Play and Apple App Store, respectively.

Further, the Revolt RV 400 will come with three riding modes - Eco, City, and Sport+ - to allow the users to choose one depending on their needs. The company says the bike will perform equivalently to a 125cc motorcycle.

According to the company, the battery can be charged by simply using the motorcycle's onboard charging or by plugging in the removable battery using a portable charger. The company will also be setting up mobile swap stations for the battery, which can be tracked on the motorcycle's app by the riders. Swapping a battery will take just 60 seconds, the company claims. Additionally, Revolt RV 400 riders will be able to order a fully-charged battery at home using the app and swap it with the drained battery.

"I have always been a believer in challenging the conventions, and today truly changes the game for the Indian two-wheeler industry," said Rahul Sharma, Founder & Chief Revolutionary Officer, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd, in a statement. "The RV 400 is the first step towards providing sustainable, affordable mobility to every Indian home. RV 400 challenges every convention that riders have pertaining to the EV's – Power, Styling and Aesthetics, Range, Battery charging infrastructure, Security, Sound and Service."