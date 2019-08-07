Technology News
Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike Rolls Off the Assembly Line, Launch on August 28

The RV 400 has an embedded 4G LTE SIM

Updated: 7 August 2019 19:17 IST
Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike Rolls Off the Assembly Line, Launch on August 28

The bookings for the Revolt RV 400 are currently open

Highlights
  • Revolt RV 400 has a top speed of 85kph
  • It has a range of 156kms between charge
  • The RV 400 can be charged using a 15A socket

Revolt Intellicorp, established by Micromax's co-founder and former CEO Rahul Sharma, had unveiled its first electric motorbike called the Revolt RV 400 in June. This Revolt RV 400 is claimed to be India's first AI-enabled bike and comes with a number of smart features like remote start, real-time information and diagnostics, OTA update support and more. Rahul Sharma has tweeted today saying the the first RV 400 has rolled off the assembly line. The tweet also mentions that the commercial launch of the RV 400 will happen on August 28.

Revolt launched the RV 400 in India in June and opened bookings for customers in Delhi via the company's official website and Amazon.in. Buyers can book a Revolt RV 400 by paying a token amount of Rs. 1,000. It was said that the availability will be expanded to NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Chennai over the next four months.

For the uninitiated, the Revolt RV 400 is an electric bike with an embedded 4G LTE SIM which allows the bike to be connected to the Internet. It is capable of downloading updates, start remotely and have a bike locator feature. The bike's Android and iOS apps are expected to hit the Google Play and Apple App Store respectively. The RV 400 has USD (Upside Down) forks at the front and a mono-shock suspension at the back. It also gets 8-spoke alloy wheels. Unlike a traditional motorcycle, the rear brake has been relocated to the handlebar just like a scooter.

The RV 400 has a fully digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps and Bluetooth connectivity. This bike has a top speed of 85kmph and gives you the option to choose between four artificial exhaust notes. The Revolt RV 400 has a range of 156km and can be charged by using a 15A socket. It also supports portable charging which allows you to remove the battery and charge it in your home.

The Revolt RV 400 is available in Black and Red colours but the price of the bike is currently unknown. With the commercial launch set for August 28, we won't have to wait for long.

Further reading: Revolt electric bike, Revolt Motors, Revolt Intellicorp
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike Rolls Off the Assembly Line, Launch on August 28
