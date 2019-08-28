Technology News
Revolt Motors RV400, RV300 Electric Motorcycles Launched in India: Plans, Specifications Revealed

Subscription model is a new concept in the two-wheeler space

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 20:11 IST
Revolt Motors has launched the RV300 and RV400

Highlights
  • RV400 has a 3KW motor and a 3.24KWh battery
  • RV300 has a 1.5KW motor and a 2.7KWh battery
  • The RV400 has a top speed of 85Kmph

Micromax Co-Founder Rahul Sharma's Revolt Intellicorp has officially launched the RV400 electric motorcycle in India alongside the RV300. The company claims that it is India's first fully-electric AI-enabled motorcycle. Revolt Intellicorp had started booking in July where interested people could book the bike by paying Rs. 1,000 as a token. What is interesting is that it is offered as a subscription service and you cannot purchase it outright. Revolt refers to this as a MaaS (Motorcycle as a Service) model, and prices start at Rs. 2,999 a month.

Revolt RV400, RV300 price in India

As we mentioned, the Revolt motorcycles don't have a full price but are offered as a subscription-based service. The Revolt RV300 is offered at a price of Rs. 2.999 per month. On the other hand, the RV400 has two pricing options, the base model starts at Rs. 3,499 per month, while the premium model is priced at Rs. 3,999. There is no need for down payment or lease plan and the bikes are available only through the aforementioned My Revolt Plan. The plan is for 37 months so you will end up spending 1.1 lakhs for the RV300, as for the RV400, you'll spend 1.29 lakhs for the base version and Rs. 1.47 lakhs for the premium version. Bookings will open from August 29.

And your wait is over. Introducing the MRP of the future. #RevoltUNLIMITED pic.twitter.com/SWdiQ3zTRr

— Revolt Motors (@RevoltMotorsIN) August 28, 2019

Revolt RV400, RV300 specifications

The RV400 has a 72V, 3.24KWh lithium-ion battery that powers a 3KW electric motor to propel the motorcycle. In terms of suspension, it has upside-down (reverse telescopic) forks at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the back. The RV400 runs a dual-disc setup with a 240mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc. It also features a combination braking system (CBS) as well as a regenerative braking system (RBS). The RV400 has a ground clearance of 215mm and weighs just 108kg. It has three riding modes ECO, Normal, and Sport mode, these modes restrict the motorcycle to a top speed of 45kmph, 65kmph, and 85kmph respectively. The range of the motorcycle is 180km, 110km, and 80km respectively.

The RV300 has a 60V, 2.7KWh lithium-ion battery that powers a 1.5KW hub motor. It too has upside-down forks at the front, and an adjustable monoshock at the back. The RV300 has a dual-disc setup with a 240mm front disc and a 180mm rear disc. The RV300 has a ground clearance of 225mm and weighs 101kg. It has three riding modes ECO, Normal and Sport mode, these modes restrict the top speed to 25Kmph, 45Kmph, and 65Kmph respectively. The range of the motorcycle is 180km, 110km, and 80km respectively. Revolt Motors also showed off a connected helmet with a microphone that will be sold separately. This voice-enabled helmet with Google's voice-enabled technology will let you just say ‘Revolt Start' after wearing the helmet.

India's first voice enabled motorcycle is here. All you need to do is put on the helmet and say 'Revolt Start'.
Stay tuned for more. #RevoltUNLIMITED pic.twitter.com/yOh3s6HiIt

— Revolt Motors (@RevoltMotorsIN) August 28, 2019

These motorcycles have an unlimited battery warranty (8 years) and Revolt Motors claims that it can last for 150,000 kilometres. Both motorcycles come with a smart key to lock or unlock the bike, remote start and can also locate the bike. The motorcycles have an embedded 4G LTE SIM which allows the bike to be connected to the internet and also download updates. Availability is limited at the moment as the Revolt RV400 and RV300 are available only in Delhi and Pune at the moment.

