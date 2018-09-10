NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reports of Elon Musk Security Clearance Under Review Inaccurate: US Air Force

, 10 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Reports of Elon Musk Security Clearance Under Review Inaccurate: US Air Force

Media reports that the US Air Force is reviewing the security clearance of Elon Musk, the chief executive of automaker Tesla are inaccurate, US Air Force spokesperson Captain Hope Cronin said on Friday.

Musk has security clearance because another of his companies, SpaceX, provides satellite launch services to the US government.

Fox Business Network and CNBC reported that the Air Force was looking into Musk's marijuana smoking and his security clearance after Musk was filmed smoking pot, drinking whiskey and wielding a sword on a live web show with comedian Joe Rogan.

Fox Business Network reporter Charles Gasparino tweeted, "After inquiries by @FoxBusiness i am told that the @usairforce has begun to look into @elonmusk's pot-smoking during @joerogan interview. at issue: @SpaceX is a government contractor and marijuana use is prohibited for people w govt security clearance - stay tuned"

Tesla later on Friday said its accounting chief would leave after a one-month stint, the latest in a string of unusual behaviour and executive departures that have stunned investors.

Shares of the electric carmaker closed trading at $263.24, down 6.3 percent for the day, with investors on edge after a tumultuous August during which Musk proposed and then abruptly pulled the plug on a go-private deal.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, US Air Force, SpaceX
Xiaomi-Backed Huami Amazfit Pace Smartwatch, Amazfit Cor Fitness Band Launched in India
Google Removes Russian Opposition Leader's YouTube Ad
AI Camera Phones
Reports of Elon Musk Security Clearance Under Review Inaccurate: US Air Force
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Jio Giving Users Up to 10GB Free Data; Here's How the Offer Works
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  3. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Set for Today
  4. Tor Browser for Android With Anonymous Web Browsing Support Launched
  5. Huawei Reacts to Benchmark Cheating Scandal, Promises Transparency
  6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Release Date Broken Internationally
  7. Vivo V11 Pro First Impressions
  8. OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 2 Brings UI Improvements: How to Download
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Redmi 6A vs Redmi 6 Pro: How the 3 Xiaomi Phones Differ
  10. WhatsApp Rollout for Jio Phone to Start in Batches
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.