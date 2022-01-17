Technology News
Reliance, Ola Electric, Mahindra Bid for Incentives Under India's $2.4-Billion Battery Scheme

India wants to establish a total of 50GWh of battery storage capacity over five years.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 January 2022 11:22 IST
Reliance, Ola Electric, Mahindra Bid for Incentives Under India's $2.4-Billion Battery Scheme

Reliance has submitted bids under the country's $2.4 billion (roughly Rs. 17,800 crore) battery scheme

Highlights
  • India wants to establish 50Gwh of battery storage capacity
  • Companies must set up at least 5Gwh of storage capacity
  • Ten companies have submitted bids totalling about 130Gwh

Reliance Industries, SoftBank Group-backed Ola Electric, and automaker Mahindra & Mahindra have submitted bids under the country's $2.4 billion (roughly Rs. 17,800 crore) battery scheme, the government said on Saturday.

India last year finalised an incentive programme to encourage companies to invest in the local manufacturing of batteries as it looks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and build storage for renewable energy.

Hyundai Global Motors, engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, and battery makers Amara Raja and Exide have also submitted bids, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said.

"The programme envisages an investment which will boost domestic manufacturing ... and foreign direct investment in the country," the ministry said.

India wants to establish a total of 50 gigawatt hours (50Gwh) of battery storage capacity over five years, which it expects will attract direct investment of about $6 billion (roughly Rs. 44,610 crore).

To qualify for the incentives, companies must set up at least 5Gwh of storage capacity and meet certain local content conditions, all of which would require a minimum investment of more than $850 million (roughly Rs. 6,320 crore).

Ten companies have submitted bids totalling about 130Gwh, the ministry said.

India was also encouraging global companies such as Tesla, Samsung, LG Energy, Northvolt, and Panasonic to invest.

Clean auto technology is a key part of India's strategy for cutting pollution in major cities and reducing oil dependence. But electric vehicles (EVs) currently make up a fraction of total sales in the country mainly due to their high price as batteries are imported.

The South Asian country wants electric cars to make up 30 percent of private car sales by 2030 and for electric motorcycles and scooters to make up 40 percent of such sales, driving demand for batteries which currently contribute about 35 percent to 40 percent of the total vehicle cost.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Comments

Reliance, Ola Electric, Mahindra Bid for Incentives Under India's $2.4-Billion Battery Scheme
