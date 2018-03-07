Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Porsche Says Flying Cab Technology Could Be Ready Within Decade

 
, 07 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Porsche Says Flying Cab Technology Could Be Ready Within Decade

Porsche is studying flying passenger vehicles but expects it could take up to a decade to finalise technology before they can launch in real traffic, its head of development said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen's sports-car division is in the early stages of drawing up a blueprint of a flying taxi as it ponders new mobility solutions for congested urban areas, Porsche R&D chief Michael Steiner said at the Geneva auto show.

The maker of the 911 sports car would join a raft of companies working on designs for flying cars in anticipation of a shift in the transport market towards self-driving vehicles and on-demand digital mobility services.

"We are looking into how individual mobility can take place in congested areas where today and in future it is unlikely that everyone can drive the way he wants," Steiner said in an interview.

VW's auto designer Italdesign and Airbus exhibited an evolved version of the two-seater flying car called Pop.Up at the Geneva show. It is designed to avoid gridlock on city roads and premiered at the annual industry gathering a year ago.

pop.up next full reuters Pop.up next

The "pop.up next" concept by Audi, Airbus and Italdsign at 88th Geneva International Motor Show

Separately, Porsche expects the cross-utility variant of its all-electric Mission E sports car to attract at least 20,000 buyers if it gets approved for production, Steiner said.

Porsche will decide later this year whether to build the Mission E Cross Turismo concept which surges to 100 kilometres per hour in less than 3.5 seconds, he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airbus, Flying Cars, Porsche, Transportation, Volkswagen
Luke Cage Season 2 Hits Netflix on June 22. Here's the First Look
US Sees National Security Risk From Broadcom's Qualcomm Deal
Porsche Says Flying Cab Technology Could Be Ready Within Decade
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Will Finally Go on Sale on March 7
  2. Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Launched in India: Price, Launch Offers, and More
  3. Amazon Sale Offers Discounts on iPhone X, iPhone 8, and More
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today at 12pm
  5. Jio Users Now Getting 10GB of Free 4G Data for Jio TV Streaming
  6. Amazon Offers Cashback on Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A8+, and More
  7. Samsung Galaxy S9 to India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  8. Don’t Expect GTA 6 Anytime Soon: Report
  9. Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40-Inch Model With Voice Control Support Launched
  10. Xiaomi Mi TV 4 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.