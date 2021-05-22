Technology News
Pope Francis to Get a Pure Electric ‘Popemobile’ from US Automaker Fisker

The Popemobile will have a solar panel roof and interiors made from recycled ocean plastic.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 May 2021 15:12 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Pope Francis last year received a specially-designed, hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai sedan

  • Fisker is planning to design a pure electric vehicle for Pope Francis
  • The cost of the modified vehicle has not yet been revealed
  • Production of the 'Popemobile' is planned to start in November next year

Los Angeles-based Fisker plans to supply the first pure electric vehicle for Pope Francis next year, it said on Friday, with features such as a solar roof and carpets made of recycled plastic bottles from the ocean.

Fisker will covert its all-electric Ocean sport utility vehicle for use by the pope, providing a retractable glass cupola and sustainable interior materials, such as the carpets.

Co-founders Henrik Fisker, formerly a designer for British luxury carmaker Aston Martin, and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker met the head of the Roman Catholic Church in Vatican City, the company said.

"I got inspired reading that Pope Francis is very considerate about the environment and the impact of climate change for future generations," said Fisker.

Production of the Ocean electric SUV is planned to start in November next year, through contract manufacturer Magna International in Europe.

The firm did not reveal the cost of the modified vehicle intended for the pope, but the Fisker Ocean starts at $37,499 (roughly Rs. 27,34,100) in the United States, and EUR 32,000 ($39,152 or roughly Rs. 28,42,000) in Germany.

Last year, Francis received a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai sedan specially designed to ensure his mobility.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Further reading: Fisker, Pope Francis, Popemobile
