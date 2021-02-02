Technology News
loading

Panasonic Says Tesla Battery Supply Business to Be Profitable, Boosts Profit Outlook

Panasonic announced in October that it was developing a new battery cell designed by Tesla.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 February 2021 16:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Panasonic Says Tesla Battery Supply Business to Be Profitable, Boosts Profit Outlook

For the three months ending December 31 Panasonic posted a 30 percent rise in operating profit

Highlights
  • Panasonic gets revenue from diverse product lines
  • Panasonic plans to produce the new line of Tesla's 4,680 battery
  • Panasonic plans to start test production in the year beginning April 1

Panasonic said on Tuesday it expects its battery business supplying Tesla to be profitable this fiscal year, and raised its full-year operating profit forecast by more than half.

After several years of production troubles and delays at Tesla, Panasonic is beginning to see its decade-old partnership with the US company become a profit driver.

Panasonic announced in October that it was developing a new battery cell designed by Tesla, one that would help Tesla halve battery costs and ramp up battery production 100-fold by 2030.

"From the next business year we want to end the question of whether (the Tesla) business will be profitable or not," Chief Financial Officer Hirokazu Umeda said on a call.

The Japanese electronics conglomerate is also planning to add a new production line at the Nevada factory it owns with Tesla, and is looking at building a lithium-ion battery business in Norway in a bid to tap European carmakers.

Panasonic plans to start test production for the new line - for Tesla's 4680 battery - in the year beginning April 1, Umeda said.

The Japanese company, which gets revenue from diverse product lines, said it was also benefiting from pandemic-driven buying of home appliances and sales of 5G equipment. But these were offset by weakness in businesses such as in-flight entertainment systems and display panels.

Its new forecast of JPY 230 billion (roughly Rs. 16,000 crores) for the year to end-March - up from JPY 150 billion (roughly Rs. 10,420 crores) - is still 22 percent below the previous year.

Panasonic's shift away from its low-profit home electronics business to focus on housing fixtures, car electronics and batteries for electric vehicles has been overseen by outgoing Chief Executive Kazuhiro Tsuga.

The company announced in November that Tsuga would step down in April after nine years at the helm and that Yuki Kusumi, the current head of its automotive business, would take over.

For the three months ending December 31 the company posted a 30 percent rise in operating profit to JPY 130.2 billion (roughly Rs. 9,050 crores), above a Refinitiv estimate of JPY 74.6 billion (roughly Rs. 5,200) from four analysts.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Panasonic, Tesla
macOS Big Sur 11.2 Update Released With Bluetooth, External Display Fixes
Vivo S9 With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, Dual-Selfie Cameras Tipped to Launch on March 6

Related Stories

Panasonic Says Tesla Battery Supply Business to Be Profitable, Boosts Profit Outlook
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services
  2. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  3. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  4. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  5. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  7. India Will Explore Blockchain for Digital Economy, Says Union Minister
  8. 5 Amazing Free Android Apps That Everyone Should Try in February 2021
  9. Google Adds More Context About Websites in Search Results
  10. iOS 14.5 to Let iPhone Users Unlock Phones Using Apple Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. ByteDance-Owned Douyin Short Video App Sues Tencent for Monopolistic Behaviour
  2. YouTube Music Now Lets Users ‘Start Radio’ Directly From Now Playing Screen on Android
  3. Government Will Explore Blockchain for Digital Economy, Union Minister Says About India's Own Cryptocurrency
  4. Vivo S9 With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, Dual-Selfie Cameras Tipped to Launch on March 6
  5. Panasonic Says Tesla Battery Supply Business to Be Profitable, Boosts Profit Outlook
  6. macOS Big Sur 11.2 Update Released With Bluetooth, External Display Fixes
  7. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Starts Receiving February 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  8. iPhone, iPad Users Reporting Crashes With Third-Party Apps After Syncing With M1-Powered MacBook Laptops
  9. Nokia 5.4 Update Brings Autofocus Improvement in Video, Other Camera Fixes: Report
  10. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With 8mm Drivers, 6-Hour Battery Life Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com