OnePlus, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Vivo Tipped to File Trademark Application in India for Electric Vehicles

The trademarks are for autonomous cars, boats, drones, self-balancing scooters, and more.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 November 2021 18:01 IST
OnePlus' trademark application was filed on March 30 and has been filed under Class 12

Highlights
  • Most of the trademark applications have either been opposed or objected
  • The trademark applications date back to 2018 in some cases
  • Xiaomi has announced that it will start mass producing cars by 2024

OnePlus, Oppo, Poco, Realme, and Vivo are said to have applied for trademarks for electric vehicles (EVs) in India. Screenshots of the trademark applications, shared by a tipster, show that some applications have been approved while some may have been opposed or objected to. But it is being speculated that the companies will be trying to apply for the trademarks again. The trademarks, however, don't indicate the category of electric vehicles that BBK Electronics subsidiaries are working on developing.

Tipster Debayan Roy has shared the trademark applications filed by BBK Electronics subsidiaries OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, and by Poco. The trademark applications are for electric vehicles that these tech giants are said to be developing. However, most of these trademarks have either been opposed or objected against, while only Realme's trademark has been registered.

The trademarks shared by Roy pertain to driverless cars (autonomous cars), boats, self-balancing scooters and boards, remote control vehicles, trolleys, tyres, civilian drones, and anti-theft devices. The trademarks by these Chinese tech giants were filed earlier this year and do also date back to 2018. They have been filed under Class 12. It should be noted that for companies, while applying for trademarks does indicate interest in the space, it remains uncertain whether a launch is indeed on the cards. Since there has been no confirmation from the brands on the development of EVs, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus has filed the trademark for the words OnePlus Life. This does not give any insight on the product or products that it is planning to launch in the eclectic vehicles segment. The trademark filed by Realme are for the words Realme TechLife and TL device.

This comes at a time when Chinese manufacturers are amping up their research and development into the EV industry. Recently, Chinese EV maker Xpeng showcased its flying vehicles that can also be driven on public roads. The flying car, developed by Xpeng's subsidiary HT Aero, is said to be unveiled in 2024. The company has also promised to equip he flying car with multiple safety measures.

Last month, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said that the company will start mass producing its own cars by the first half of 2024. This date marks the next major target for the company's new EV division, announced earlier this year.

