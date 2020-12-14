Technology News
loading

Ola to Invest Rs. 2,400 Crores in Tamil Nadu Electric Scooter Plant

Ola’s new plant will have an initial annual capacity to produce two million scooters and will create nearly 10,000 jobs.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 December 2020 15:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Ola to Invest Rs. 2,400 Crores in Tamil Nadu Electric Scooter Plant

This is the latest push by Ola, which already has presence in other countries like Australia and the UK

Highlights
  • Indian government has been pushing automakers to move to cleaner fuel
  • Carmakers have been slow to launch electric vehicles (EVs)
  • Ola hired Julien Geffard to build and grow its EV business in Europe

Ola, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, said on Monday it planned to invest  Rs. 2,400 crores to set up a factory in the southern state of Tamil Nadu to produce electric scooters.

The plant will have an initial annual capacity to produce two million scooters and will create nearly 10,000 jobs, Ola said in a statement, as it gears up to launch electric scooters in the coming months.

The Indian government has been pushing automakers to move to cleaner fuel technology, especially electric, in an effort to reduce its oil import bill and curb pollution in major cities.

While carmakers have been slow to launch electric vehicles (EVs), mainly due to the high cost of batteries and weak demand from buyers, sales of electric scooters and rickshaws have picked up pace and are leading India's electrification drive.

The country needs an investment of over $180 billion (roughly Rs. 13,23,800 crores) in vehicle production and charging infrastructure until 2030 to meet its EV ambition, according to the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF), an Asian think tank.

This is the latest push by Ola - which already has a presence in other countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and the UK - to grow its electric mobility ambition. The factory will build electric vehicles for India, as well as to sell in regions like Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Last week, the company hired Julien Geffard, formerly at Peugeot Motorcycles, to build and grow its EV business in Europe.

In November, Ola had said it hired General Motors' veteran Jose Pinheiro as global head of manufacturing and operations for its electric business.


© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ola, electric scooter, electric vehicle
Oppo Partners With Japanese Design Firm Nendo to Showcase ‘Slide-Phone’ and ‘Music-Link’ Concept Devices

Related Stories

Ola to Invest Rs. 2,400 Crores in Tamil Nadu Electric Scooter Plant
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  2. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  3. Google Says 3 Days a Week in Office, Rest Can Be WFH: Report
  4. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  5. YouTube Reveals Top Indian Videos and Creators for 2020
  6. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  7. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, Watch S Series to Launch on December 23
  8. Hisense Tornado 4K TV Series With Six 102W JBL Speakers Announced in India
  9. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Apple Updates 27-Inch iMac With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors
#Latest Stories
  1. Alibaba, Tencent-Backed Unit Faces Fine Under Anti-Monopoly Law in China
  2. Wistron Estimates Over Rs. 437 Crore-Loss in Employee Violence at Karnataka Plant
  3. Apple Fan? Here's the Cost of Owning Every Consumer Product and Service It Sells
  4. Oppo Partners With Japanese Design Firm Nendo to Showcase ‘Slide-Phone’ and ‘Music-Link’ Concept Devices
  5. Ola to Invest Rs. 2,400 Crores in Tamil Nadu Electric Scooter Plant
  6. Hisense Tornado 4K TV Series With Six 102W JBL Speakers Announced in India
  7. Infinix Smart HD 2021 Price Set at Rs. 5,999, Launch Set for December 16
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Players Are Getting Refunds Due to Bug-Infested Gameplay: Report
  9. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  10. Vivo X60 5G Series With Exynos 1080 SoC to Launch on December 29
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com