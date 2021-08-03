Ola's first electric scooter is all set to launch in India on August 15. Co-Founder and CEO of Olacabs, Bhavish Aggarwal, has said that the specifications and availability of the electric scooter will be announced during a launch event on the Indian Independence Day. He also shared an image of Ola Scooter revealing the electric vehicle's design and a possible quirky pink colour option. The company is currently taking reservations for the Ola Scooter on a dedicated website with a booking amount of just Rs. 499. The Ola Scooter comes with a large boot space for storage that can store two helmets.

Aggarwal took to Twitter to announce that the Ola Scooter, the company's first electric vehicle, will be launched via a dedicated event on August 15. The tweet reads, “Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specifications and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it!” Product specifications and availability details will be announced at the launch event. Currently, users can reserve the Ola Scooter for Rs. 499 by going to the company site. This will ensure that you are among the first in line to purchase it when deliveries are announced. Users can cancel and get a refund at any time.

Ola Electric has already teased that the EV will be offered in ten colour options, including a pink finish that is teased in Aggarwal's tweet today. There will be matte and gloss finish options in black and blue, as well as vibrant shades of red and yellow alongside white and silver

The company said that over one lakh reservations of the Ola Scooter were registered in the first 24 hours of the company opening the window last week.

In order to reduce charging hassle, Ola Electric has said that it is building the largest and densest two-wheeler charging network in over 400 cities, wherein it looks to install 100,000 charging points. These charging points will offer a 75km range in just 18 minutes.

The Ola Scooter will be manufactured at the company's factory in Tamil Nadu called the Ola Futurefactory. It is said to have a two million annual capacity in its first phase and is likely to reach its full capacity of 10 million units annually as early as next year. Media reports suggest that the Ola Scooter could be priced between Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 1,00,000.