Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro — the company's first electric scooters — will go on sale for the first time today. The electric scooters were launched on August 15 and offer 8.5kW of peak power. They are offered in two battery configurations — a 2.98kWh battery on the vanilla Ola S1 and a 3.97kWh battery on Ola S1 Pro. The deliveries of the Ola electric scooters are said to begin in October. Both electric scooters get a 7-inch touchscreen display.

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro price in India, availability

The newly launch electric scooters by Ola — Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro — can be purchased starting today, September 15, from 8am IST. The ride aggregator has detailed the buying process through a post on its blog. The vanilla Ola S1 can be purchased for Rs. 99,999 ex-showroom and the Ola S1 Pro can be purchased for Rs 1,29,999 ex-showroom. Both these prices are listed without the subsidies electric vehicles receive in each state.

Once the purchase portal for the Ola electric scooters opens on the company website, interested customers would need to pay Rs. 20,000 as advance and the balance would need to pay the remaining amount before their Ola S1 or Ola S1 Pro is delivered. The blog also mentions that deliveries would commence in October but has not yet confirmed the exact date.

Notably, customers who have booked their Ola S1 or Ola S1 Pro electric scooters can cancel their bookings at any time before it is shipped. The electric scooters would be delivered directly to the customer's home, and they will be notified of the estimated delivery dates within 72 hours of placing their orders. Ola has also mentioned that customers can begin taking test rides in October

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro specifications, features

As mentioned, the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro were launched in two configurations — a 2.98kWh battery on the vanilla Ola S1 and a 3.97kWh battery on the Ola S1 Pro. The former gets a claimed 121km of range and a top speed of 90kmph. The latter, on the other hand, gets a claimed 181km of range and a top speed of 115kmph. The vanilla Ola S1 gets two riding modes — Normal and Sports — while Ola S1 Pro gets Normal, Sports, and Hyper riding modes.

They also get a 7-inch touchscreen display with multiple microphones, AI speech recognition algorithm, and runs MoveOS from Ola Electric. The Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters also get a bunch of safety features that include an anti-theft system, geo-fencing, and a flame-retardant battery that is also water and dust resistant.

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro competition

The Ola Electic scooters will have to face stiff competition in the electric two-wheeler market. It competes with the likes of Ather 450X, Simple One, TVS iQube, and the Bajaj Chetak. Out of all these five electric scooters, the Simple One comes with the longest claimed range of 236km on a single charge. In contrast, the TVS iQube has the least claimed range of 75km on a single charge.

However, the cheapest e-scooter in the lineup is the vanilla Ola S1 that has an ex-showroom price of Rs. 99,999 before subsidies. In comparison, the most expensive e-scooter is the Bajaj Chetak that has an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1,41,400 before subsidies.