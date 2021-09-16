Technology News
Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters India Sales Crossed Rs. 600 Crores on First Day, Says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro first sale window closes today, September 16.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 September 2021 16:47 IST
Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters India Sales Crossed Rs. 600 Crores on First Day, Says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters were launched in India on August 15

Highlights
  • Ola S1 ex-showroom price in India set at Rs. 99,999
  • Ola S1 Pro gets a claimed 181km range and a top speed of 115kmph
  • The deliveries of the Ola electric scooters are said to begin in October

Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters have crossed Rs. 600 crore in total sales in just one day, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced. The electric scooters were launched in India on August 15 and went on sale for the first time on Wednesday, September 15. Ola Electric claims that it was selling four scooters every second of the first 24 hours after the purchase window opened online. Both the Ola electric scooters come with a 7-inch touchscreen. The deliveries of the Ola electric scooters are said to begin in October.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ola Electric took to Twitter to announce that the ride-aggregator company is getting bookings for at least four electric scooters every second. He also asked prospective buyers to hurry up with the bookings before the company ‘runs out of scooters'. In a separate tweet, he claimed that the value of the Ola electric scooters sold on the first day (Rs. 600 crores) is more than what the entire two-wheeler industry sells in a day. Bhavish Aggarwal has said that September 16 will be the last day for consumers to purchase the electric scooters. Ola Electric has not yet shared the number of bookings it has received on day one of sale.

Interested buyers can book the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro through the company website by paying Rs. 20,000 as advance. They would need to pay the remaining amount before their Ola S1 or Ola S1 Pro is delivered. The delivery is scheduled for October. The company says customers who have booked their Ola S1 or Ola S1 Pro electric scooters can cancel their bookings at any time before it is shipped.

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro price in India, specifications

The new electric scooter by Ola is offered in two battery configurations — a 2.98kWhr battery on the vanilla Ola S1 and a 3.97kWhr battery on Ola S1 Pro. The Ola S1 can be purchased for Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom) and the Ola S1 Pro can be purchased for Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). Both these prices are listed without the subsidies electric vehicles can get in different Indian states.

The Ola S1 e-scooter comes with a claimed range of 121km and a top speed of 90kmph. Ola S1 Pro gets a claimed 181km range and a top speed of 115kmph. The vanilla Ola S1 has Normal and Sports riding modes while the Ola S1 Pro gets Normal, Sports, and Hyper riding modes.

The Ola electric scooters also have a 7-inch touchscreen display with multiple microphones, AI speech recognition algorithm. It runs MoveOS from Ola Electric. An anti-theft system, geo-fencing, and a flame-retardant battery are the safety features available in both Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
