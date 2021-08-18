Technology News
Ola S1 Pro to Bajaj Chetak: Take Your Pick From These Popular Electric Scooters

The competitive pricing of electric scooters has made them a lucrative option for urban mobility.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 18 August 2021 16:45 IST
Highlights
  • Ola S1 ex-showroom price starts at Rs. 99,999
  • Simple One offers a top speed of 105kmph
  • Bajaj Chetak comes in six colours to choose from

Electric scooters are slowly but surely emerging as a popular sector in India. A number of homegrown companies are gearing up to meet the rising demand amoung customers and have started launching their two-wheelers. While some of these companies are established firms such as Bajaj and TVS, many of the brands are still in their nascent stages, such as Ola and Ather. Not only are electric scooters eco-friendly, but they can reduce your fuel costs to zero.

So, if you are looking to buy an electric scooter, here's a list of some of the most popular ones in the country:

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro

The latest to enter the electric two-wheeler market, Ola has launched two e-scooters — S1 and S1 Pro — and tried to change the market dynamics with its competitive pricing. Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro come with ex-showroom price tags of Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1.21 lakhs, respectively. With these price tags, Ola appears to suggest that the price of electric scooters can be brought down considerably with intelligent research. Ola S1 gets a 2.98kWh battery that gives it a range of 121km and a top speed of 90kmph. The Ola S1 Pro, on the other hand, gets a 3.97kWh battery via an "optional performance upgrade accessory" that Ola Electric claims will give it a range of 181km and a top speed of 115kmph.

Ather 450X

Ather 450X comes with a certified range of 116km and a top speed of 80kmph. The company claims the battery can be charged up to 80 percent in 3 hours and 35 minutes. It comes with an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.32 lakhs.

Simple One

Bengaluru-based startup Simple Energy launched its flagship e-bike this Independence Day. The Simple One electric scooter comes with an impressive range of up to 236km and a top speed of 105kmph. The battery is divided into two parts. One of these can be removed for charging purposes.The ex-showroom price rivals that of Ola S1 at Rs. 1.09 lakhs.

TVS iQube

TVS iQube comes with a range of 75km in eco mode and has a top speed of 78kmph. Priced (ex-showroom) at a little over Rs. 1 lakh, the battery takes five hours to charge up to 80 percent.

Bajaj Chetak

Priced a little higher than its competitors, Bajaj is marketing the all-electric Chetak as a premium product. This e-bike comes in six colours and two variants, with ex-showroom prices starting at Rs. 1.42 lakhs. The e-bike has a range of 95km in Eco mode and can be fully charged in five hours. The battery takes five hours to fully charge.

