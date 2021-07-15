Technology News
loading

Ola Scooter Reservations at Rs. 499 Ahead of Electric Scooter's Official Launch

Ola Scooter price is yet to be announced.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 July 2021 19:14 IST
Ola Scooter Reservations at Rs. 499 Ahead of Electric Scooter's Official Launch

Photo Credit: Ola Electric Mobility

Ola Scooter has been in the works for some time

Highlights
  • Ola Electric has started reservations for its electric scooter
  • The reservations are live through the Ola Electric portal
  • Ola Scooter may debut sometime later this month

Ola Electric Mobility on Thursday officially opened reservations for its anticipated electric scooter - the Ola Scooter - and customers can reserve it by making a refundable deposit of Rs. 499. Those who reserve will get priority delivery, the company said. The exact launch date of the vehicle is yet to be revealed. However, sources told Gadgets 360 that it should debut later this month. Ola Electric and Bank of Baroda earlier this week signed a 10-year debt financing agreement of $100 million (roughly Rs. 745.50 crores) that is aimed to fund the phase 1 of the Ola Futurefactory — the company's manufacturing hub for its electric two-wheelers.

The reservations for the Ola Scooter are open through the Ola Electric portal. However, the company has yet to reveal its exact price. The reservation website had a rough start, with many including ourselves facing access issues, though things appear to be fine now.

“India's EV revolution begins today as we open reservations for our electric scooter, the first in our range of upcoming EVs. With its incredible performance, technology and design along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility,” Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, in a prepared statement.

Aggarwal also tweeted a couple of teasers through his official Twitter account on Thursday — seemingly in a bid to encourage early reservations.

 

Ola started its journey towards building electric scooters in India by investing $100 million (Rs. 745.50 crores) in local startup Vogo back in December 2018. The cab aggregator spun off its electric vehicle (EV) venture into Ola Electric in 2019 and established its presence in Bengaluru. Last year, the EV company announced an investment of Rs. 2,400 crores in its Tamil Nadu electric scooter plant. The factory, which is claimed to be the world's largest e-scooter facility, is touted to produce electric scooters in every two seconds.

In April, Ola Electric announced the development of the Ola Hypercharger Network that is claimed to be the world's largest, densest two-wheeler charging system, comprising 100,000 high-speed charging points in more than 400 Indian cities. It is touted to help set up 5,000 of the points in 100 cities in the first year.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ola Scooter, Ola Electric Mobility, Ola Electric, Ola
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
MediaTek Helio G96, MediaTek Helio G88 4G SoCs Announced for Budget, Mid-Range Smartphones

Related Stories

Ola Scooter Reservations at Rs. 499 Ahead of Electric Scooter's Official Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Starts Rolling Out for Beta Testers
  3. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  4. Twitter ‘Fleets’ Feature to Shut Down, Company Working on Something New
  5. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  6. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  7. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  8. Amazfit GTR 2 LTE Version Brings eSIM Calling to the Smartwatch
  9. Netflix May Offer Video Games at No Extra Cost, New Kids Features Launched
  10. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Ola Scooter Reservations at Rs. 499 Ahead of Electric Scooter's Official Launch
  2. MediaTek Helio G96, MediaTek Helio G88 4G SoCs Announced for Budget, Mid-Range Smartphones
  3. Xbox Series X, Series S May Get a Controller Upgrade Inspired by PlayStation 5’s DualSense
  4. Zomato IPO Attracting Young Investors, 27 Percent of Applicants on Day 1 Were Under 25: Paytm Money
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Users Report White and Green Display Issues That Get Worse With Time
  6. Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo to Launch in India on July 23, Amazon Teases
  7. Realme GT Master Edition to Launch on July 21, Two Variants Expected
  8. Netflix Could Soon Offer Video Games on the Platform at No Extra Cost, Announces Two New Kids Features
  9. Maharashtra Police Arrests Engineer Running Thop TV App for Circulating Pirated OTT Content: Report
  10. The Grand Tour Scotland ‘Lochdown’ Special Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com