Technology News
loading

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooters With 8.5kW of Peak Power Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro ex-showroom price in India set at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,29,999, respectively.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 16 August 2021 12:12 IST
Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooters With 8.5kW of Peak Power Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Ola Electric

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro can be booked by paying Rs. 499 and will be available to purchase from September 8

Highlights
  • Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro get 121 kms, 181 kms of claimed range, respectively
  • Deliveries of the electric scooter are expected to start in October
  • Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro's 7-inch touchscreen is powered by MoveOS

Ola Electric launched its much-anticipated electric scooter in two variants — the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro — in India on Sunday. The electric scooter from the ride aggregator service's new venture comes with two battery options - a 2.98kWh battery on the vanilla Ola S1 and a 3.97kWh battery on the Ola S1 Pro. Both electric scooter models get 8.5kW of peak power. The Ola electric scooter will be available to purchase from September and deliveries are expected to start in October.

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro price in India

The Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro ex-showroom price in India is set at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,29,999, respectively. However, the prices will differ in different states depending on FAME II and state subsidies. Including those, as detailed on Ola's site, the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro will be the cheapest to purchase in Gujarat, with the ex-showroom prices starting at Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, respectively. The electric scooter can also be purchased on EMIs starting from Rs. 2,999 from leading banks.

Effective Ex-Showroom Price Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro
Delhi Rs. 85,099 Rs. 1,10,149
Gujarat Rs. 79,999 Rs. 1,09,999
Maharashtra Rs. 94,999 Rs. 1,24,999
Rajasthan Rs. 89,968 Rs. 1,19,138
All other states Rs. 99,999 Rs. 1,29,999

According to a blog post by Ola Electric, the electric scooter will be available to purchase starting from September 8 with deliveries starting in October in more than 1,000 cities. Interested customers can then reserve their Ola S1 and Ola S1 electric scooters by paying a booking amount of Rs. 499. The vanilla Ola S1 will be offered in five colour options while the Ola S1 Pro will be offered in 10 colour options, with both glossy and matte finishes available.

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro specifications

Ola Electric's first scooter is offered in two variants and both get 8.5kW of peak power. The vanilla Ola S1 gets a 2.98kWh battery that gives it a claimed 121km of range and a top speed of 90kmph. Ola Electric claims that the Ola S1 can accelerate from 0-40kmph in 3.6 seconds. It also gets two riding modes — Normal and Sports.

The Ola S1 Pro, on the other hand, gets a 3.97kWh battery via an "optional performance upgrade accessory" that Ola Electric claims will give it a range of 181kms and a top speed of 115kmph. It is claimed to accelerate from 0-40kmph in 3 seconds. There are three riding modes on the Ola S1 Pro — Normal, Sports, and Hyper.

ola electric s1 pro display ola_electric_s1_pro_display

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display powered by MoveOS
Photo Credit: Ola Electric

The electric scooters also come with a Battery Management System that "actively monitors the battery for optimal durability, performance, range and safety." Ola Electric has gotten rid of a physical key and it automatically locks and unlocks when the paired phone — acting as the digital key — is close by.

The 7-inch touchscreen display comes with multiple microphones, AI speech recognition algorithms, and runs MoveOS — built by Ola Electric. The company is touting The vehicle control unit (VCU) that is powered by an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM, featuring 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. The electric scooter's sound can be configured and comes in four modes at launch — Bolt, Care, Vintage, and Wonder. There is also a voice-command feature that allows the rider to complete tasks without physically navigating the touchscreen.

The company has also added a bunch of safety features on the Ola Scooter that include an anti-theft alert system, geo-fencing, and a battery that is flame retardant as well as being water and dust resistant. There are 110/70 R12 tyres on both corners with a rear mono-shock suspension and a front single fork suspension.

Along with the front and rear disk brakes, there is also a Hill-Hold feature on the Ola S1 Pro. Additionally, the electric scooter also gets a Reverse mode by turning the throttle in the opposite direction.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ola, Ola Electric, Ola S1, Ola S1 Price in India, Ola S1 Specifications, Ola S1 Pro, Ola S1 Pro Price in India, Ola S1 Pro Specifications, MoveOS, Electric Scooter, Electric Vehicle
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Base Storage Configuration Discontinued, No Longer Listed
Steam Deck Will Support Microsoft xCloud Game Streaming, Xbox Head Phil Spencer Says

Related Stories

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooters With 8.5kW of Peak Power Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Full Specifications Out
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Model Discontinued
  4. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 India Pricing Leaked
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Redmi 10 India Launch Teased, to Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 India Launch Teased for August 20
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Steam Deck Will Support Microsoft xCloud Game Streaming, Xbox Head Phil Spencer Says
  2. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooters With 8.5kW of Peak Power Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Base Storage Configuration Discontinued, No Longer Listed
  4. Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped; May Feature 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, Triple Rear Camera Setup
  5. COVID-19 Misinformation at US Public Forums Vexes Social Media Platforms, Big Tech
  6. Free Guy 2 Announced by Ryan Reynolds, as Free Guy Box Office Opens to $51 Million Opening Weekend
  7. Redmi 10 Teased to Launch in India Soon, 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Confirmed
  8. Gaming Curbs in China: Youth React to Restrictions on Titles Such as Honor of Kings With Anguish and Cunning
  9. Cryptocurrency Market Retakes $2-Trillion Market Cap as Bitcoin Gains
  10. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Says Starship Orbital Stack to Be Ready for Flight in Few Weeks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com