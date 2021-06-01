Technology News
loading

Nokia to Receive Patent Fees From Daimler, Ending Legal Fight Over Royalties for Key Technologies

Nokia and carmaker Daimler had sued each other in German courts in recent years, with mixed results.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 June 2021 12:28 IST
Nokia to Receive Patent Fees From Daimler, Ending Legal Fight Over Royalties for Key Technologies

The agreement announced jointly with Daimler on Tuesday marks the latest win for Nokia

Highlights
  • Nokia and Daimler said that they had reached a patent licensing deal
  • The German carmaker has to date never paid Nokia for using its patents
  • Audi, Bentley, BMW, among others are already paying patent fees to Nokia

Daimler has agreed to pay Nokia for using its patents, ending a row that highlighted a battle between tech and car companies over royalties for key technologies.

Nokia, which makes EUR 1.4 billion (roughly Rs. 12,450 crores) in licensing revenues every year, and carmaker Daimler had sued each other in German courts in recent years, with mixed results.

Tech firms want automakers to pay royalties for technologies used in navigation systems, vehicle communications, and self-driving cars but the latter say their suppliers should pay instead, which could reduce the fees for patent holders.

The agreement announced jointly with Daimler on Tuesday marks the latest win for Nokia which in April struck a deal with China's Lenovo under which the world's biggest PC maker would make a net balancing payment to the Finnish telecoms equipment maker and resolve all pending litigation.

That followed a deal with Samsung the previous month in which the South Korean company agreed to make royalty payments for its technologies related to video standards.

Nokia and Daimler said that they had reached a patent licensing deal and will also halt their litigation. The German carmaker has to date never paid Nokia for using its patents.

"We welcome the settlement, from an economic point of view and because we avoid lengthy ... disputes," a Daimler spokeswoman said.

"Under the agreement, Nokia licenses mobile telecommunications technology to Daimler and receives payment in return," the companies said in a joint statement.

"The terms of the agreement remain confidential as agreed between the parties," they added.

The end of the dispute means a German court's request to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice, Europe's highest, last year for guidance on the issue will be moot.

Audi, Bentley, BMW, Mini, Porsche, Rolls Royce, Seat, Skoda, Volkswagen, and Volvo are already paying patent fees to Nokia.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Daimler
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Announced at Computex 2021

Related Stories

Nokia to Receive Patent Fees From Daimler, Ending Legal Fight Over Royalties for Key Technologies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  3. Amazon Prime Subscription at 50 Percent Off for Youngsters: All Details
  4. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
  5. Sony WF-1000XM4 Specs and Features Revealed in Leaked Promo Video
  6. Elite, Jagame Thandhiram, Too Hot to Handle, and More on Netflix in June
  7. Poco X3 GT May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
  8. Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K Launched in India
  9. Your Fitbit Smartwatch Could Soon Detect Your Snoring
  10. Google Chrome for Android Gets a New Screenshot Tool
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA to Send Squid, Water Bears to Space Station for Experiments: All You Need to Know
  2. Nokia to Receive Patent Fees From Daimler, Ending Legal Fight Over Royalties for Key Technologies
  3. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Announced at Computex 2021
  4. Nintendo Switch Pro Rumoured to Be in the Works With a Larger OLED Display, 4K TV Output
  5. Twitter Reportedly Working on Three Labels to Tackle Misinformation Spread
  6. Realme GT 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Stunning Image of Martian Clouds at Twilight
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Getting June 2021 Security Patch Update: Report
  9. How to Order Alcohol Delivery Online in Delhi Through Apps, Online Portals
  10. Ethereum Extends Gains to Rise 8 Percent; Bitcoin Firms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com