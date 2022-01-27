Technology News
loading

Nissan, Renault, and Mitsubishi to Invest $25 Billion in Electric Vehicles Over 5 Years

Major global carmakers are increasingly prioritising electric and hybrid vehicles as concern about climate change grows.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 27 January 2022 16:50 IST
Nissan, Renault, and Mitsubishi to Invest $25 Billion in Electric Vehicles Over 5 Years

The money promised by Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi Motors comes from funding they announced last year

Highlights
  • Renault and Nissan will work together to make electric cars
  • Nissan would spend JPY 2 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,30,440 crore)
  • Renault unveiled a five-year EUR 10 billion (roughly Rs. 84,060 crore)

Renault and Nissan will work more closely together to make electric cars, they said on Thursday, detailing their plans to spend EUR 23 billion (roughly Rs. 1,93,350 crore) on the transition to cleaner vehicles over the next five years.

The two-decade old alliance, which also includes Mitsubishi Motors, said it would increase the number of common platforms for electric vehicles (EV) to five from four.

They will be used to build a combined EV line-up of 35 vehicles by 2030, the companies said in a press release.

They also said that by 2026 four fifths of all their models would share common platforms, compared with 60 percent now.

"The alliance remains a powerful partnership. We benefit from shared experience and expertise," said Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida.

The commitment to pool resources comes as the three companies face growing competition from bigger carmakers with deeper pockets, such as Toyota Motor, which in December pledged to spend $70 billion (roughly Rs. 5,25,900 crore) to electrify its fleet, as well as EV specialists such as Tesla.

Now the world's most valuable automaker, Tesla forecast on Wednesday its deliveries in 2022 would grow 50 percent year on year.

The money promised by Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi Motors on Thursday comes from funding they announced last year.

Nissan said in November it would spend JPY 2 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,30,440 crore) over five years to accelerate vehicle electrification, including on EVs and hybrid gasoline-electric cars.

In June, Renault unveiled a five-year EUR 10 billion (roughly Rs. 84,060 crore) EV strategy with a plan to launch 10 models and to have EVs account for 90 percent of all models by 2030.

Holding their alliance together is a cross-shareholding relationship, with Renault owning 43.4 percent of Nissan, which in turn has a 15 percent non-voting stake in the French car company and a third of Mitsubishi Motors' stock.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi Motors, Electric cars, EV, Electric vehicle
Apple Launches New Black Unity Braided Solo Loop for Watch Series 6
Steam Deck Handheld Gaming PC by Valve to Launch on February 25, Will Start Shipping From February 28

Related Stories

Nissan, Renault, and Mitsubishi to Invest $25 Billion in Electric Vehicles Over 5 Years
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  2. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo Y75 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Google Maps Now Lets You Precisely Save, Share Home Address With Plus Code
  6. Redmi Note 11 Series Goes Global, Redmi Note 11S Debuts Alongside
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Certification Hints at Upcoming Launch
  8. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Said to Launch in India on February 16
  9. Tata Sky Binge+ Reportedly Adding Netflix via OTA Update
  10. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Pro Appears on US FCC, Geekbench, HTML5Test; Global Launch Expected Soon
  2. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With 330W Output, Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  3. Elon Musk' McDonald Tweet Has Created a New Cryptocurrency Called Grimacecoin Which Is Likely Fake
  4. Realme 9 Pro 5G Series Global Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Debut in India on February 16
  5. Snapchat Releases Catalogue-Powered Shopping Lenses for a New AR Commerce Experience
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11, Said to Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup
  7. Redmi Note 11S Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 9 Launch
  8. WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Playtime, Gaming Mode Launched in India
  9. YouTube Will Explore NFT Features for Video Creators, Says CEO Susan Wojcicki
  10. Intel Scores Major Win as Court Scraps $1.2 Billion EU Antitrust Fine
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.