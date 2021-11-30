Technology News
loading

Japanese Automaker Nissan Lays Out $17.5 Billion Plan for Its Electric Future

To ensure it is seen as a serious contender in the EV sphere, Nissan has also unveiled some new concepts.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 30 November 2021 13:04 IST
Japanese Automaker Nissan Lays Out $17.5 Billion Plan for Its Electric Future

Photo Credit: Nissan

Nissan Leaf launched as one of the world's first mass-market EVs a decade ago

Highlights
  • Nissan will raise its EV portfolio by 23 new electric models by 2030
  • Of these, 15 will be fully EV and the rest would be hybrids
  • Nissan unveiled new EV concepts including a small pick-up truck Surf-Out

Japanese automobile giant Nissan has said it will spend more than $17.5 billion (roughly Rs. 13 lakh crore) over the next five years to speed up the roll-out of its electric vehicles, joining a large number of companies that are moving to a more sustainable energy source. Though impressive, the promise falls short of the commitment other auto manufactures have made. Volvo and General Motors promised at the Glasgow climate summit that they will phase out their fossil fuel-based vehicles and turn into EV-only companies by 2030 and 2040, respectively. However, Nissan has offered to raise its EV portfolio by 23 new electric-powered models by 2030.

Of these, 15 will be fully EV and the rest would be hybrids. To ensure it is seen as a serious contender in the EV sphere, Nissan has also unveiled some new EV concepts, including a small pick-up truck called Surf-Out, an SUV called Chill-Out, and a convertible sports car called Max-Out. It is aiming to electrify half of its Nissan and Infinity brands by 2030.

The company rolled out Nissan Ambition 2030, its new long-term vision for empowering mobility and beyond, recently. On batteries, Nissan said that it was working on an “all-solid-state batteries (ASSB)”, and hoped that it would be ready by 2028. It is believed that solid-state batteries charge faster, have more power, and last longer than lithium-ion batteries, reported The Verge.

In a company press release, Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida was quoted as saying, “With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint, and pursue new business opportunities.”

While Nissan's claim on solid-state batteries is bold and aggressive, these batteries have eluded researchers for a long time. Some claim a breakthrough is just around the corner, but until it is tested, nothing is certain. Manufacturers hope the solid-state batteries will bring down the price of EVs.

Nissan launched one of the world's first mass-market EVs with its Leaf model a decade ago. It said its new commitment to significantly reduce its fossil fuels-based vehicles is an effort to achieve the aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. The move has come at a time when major economies around the world are attempting to reduce the environmental footprint of transportation.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nissan, electric vehicles, Nissan Leaf, Nissan EV
Samsung Galaxy A23 Tipped to Launch in 4G and 5G Versions, Feature 50-Megapixel Main Camera
Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: 32 Top Teams to Battle It Out in ‘The Grind’ From December 2

Related Stories

Japanese Automaker Nissan Lays Out $17.5 Billion Plan for Its Electric Future
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  2. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  3. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  4. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  5. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Will Get a Second Trilogy of Movies
  6. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. Kraken Lists Shiba Inu After a Month-Long Ordeal
  8. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  9. Realme Book Slim Review
  10. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Inbook X1, Inbook X1 Pro Laptops Set to Launch in India on December 8; Specifications Revealed
  2. Tweaked Feature Enables Ethereum Tips Alongside Bitcoin on Twitter a Day After Jack Dorsey Resigns
  3. Honor 60 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  4. Amazon Appstore Is Crashing on Android 12 Even After a Month of Its Public Release: Reports
  5. Binance Fixes Dogecoin Withdrawal Issue After Elon Musk's Twitter Spat
  6. Fast & Furious 9, Dune Releasing on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies This Week
  7. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Images Surface Online, Show Quad Rear Cameras
  8. Wallpaper Engine for Android Released, Allows Importing Live Wallpapers via Desktop App
  9. Pixel 6 Users Report Compatibility Issues With DJI Drone Cameras, Company Advises Reinstalling Apps
  10. ACT Fibernet Launches 1Gbps Broadband Plan in New Delhi, Adds New Entry-Level Offering to Expand User Base
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com