Technology News
loading

NASA Unveils Its First All-Electric Experimental Aircraft, the X-57 ‘Maxwell’

The Maxwell will be the NASA’s first crewed X-plane to be developed in two decades.

By | Updated: 9 November 2019 10:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
NASA Unveils Its First All-Electric Experimental Aircraft, the X-57 ‘Maxwell’

Photo Credit: NASA

Highlights
  • First all-electric experimental aircraft is called the X-57 "Maxwell
  • The X-57 has been under development since 2015
  • The plane is powered by specially designed lithium ion batteries

NASA, most prominent for its many Florida-launched exploits into space, showcased an early version of its first all-electric experimental aircraft, the X-57 "Maxwell," on Friday at its lesser-known aeronautics lab in the California desert. Adapted from a Italian-made Tecnam P2006T twin-engine propeller plane, the X-57 has been under development since 2015 and remains at least a year away from its first test flight in the skies over Edward Air Force Base.

But after attaching the two largest of 14 electric motors that will ultimately propel the plane - powered by specially designed lithium ion batteries - NASA deemed the Maxwell ready for its first public preview.

NASA also showed off a newly built simulator that allows engineers, and pilots, to get the feel of what it will be like to manoeuvre the finished version of the X-57 in flight, even as the plane remains under development.

The Maxwell is the latest in a proud line of experimental aircraft the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has developed over many decades for many purposes, including the bullet-shaped Bell X-1 that first broke the sound barrier and the X-15 rocket plane flown by Neil Armstrong before he joined the Apollo moon team.

The Maxwell will be the agency's first crewed X-plane to be developed in two decades.

While private companies have been developing all-electric planes and hover-craft for years, NASA's X-57 venture is aimed at designing and proving technology according to standards that commercial manufacturers can adapt for government certification.

Those will include standards for airworthiness and safety, as well as for energy efficiency and noise, Brent Cobleigh, a project manager for NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Los Angeles.

"We're focussing on things that can help the whole industry, not just one company," he told Reuters in an interview at the research centre. "Our target right now is to fly this airplane in late 2020."

The final modification, or Mod IV, of the aircraft will feature narrower, lighter-weight wings fitted with a total of 14 electric engines - six smaller "lift" props along the leading edge of each wing, plus two larger "cruise" props at the tip of each wing.

The lift propellers will be activated for take-off and landings, but retract during the flight's cruise phase.

Because electric motor systems are more compact with fewer moving parts than internal-combustion engines, they are simpler to maintain and weigh much less, requiring less energy to fly, Cobleigh explained. They also are quieter that conventional engines.

One challenge is improving battery technology to store more energy to extend the plane's range, with faster re-charging.

Due to current battery limitations, the Maxwell's design is envisioned for use in short-haul flights as an air-taxi or commuter plane for a small number of passengers.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Maxwell
Instagram Like Counts Will Disappear for Some Users in the US Starting Next Week
Honor Smartphones
NASA Unveils Its First All-Electric Experimental Aircraft, the X-57 ‘Maxwell’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. In Season 3, Little Things Shines Outside Its Indian Millennial Focus
  2. WhatsApp Business Adds 'Catalog' Feature for Businesses on Android, iPhone
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  4. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro Launch Schedule Tipped
  5. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  6. Garmin Launches Fenix 6 Smartwatch Range in India
  7. Mastodon: What Is It and Why Is It Gaining Popularity?
  8. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  9. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  10. Leica SL2 47-Megapixel Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Spy Case Highlights Risks for Big Tech Platforms
  2. WeWork, Ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank Sued Over Botched IPO
  3. NASA Unveils Its First All-Electric Experimental Aircraft, the X-57 ‘Maxwell’
  4. Instagram Like Counts Will Disappear for Some Users in the US Starting Next Week
  5. Vivo V17 Allegedly Spotted on TENAA With Quad Rear Cameras, Key Specifications Revealed
  6. Google Stadia Hits the Play Store Ahead of November 19 Launch
  7. Moto G8 Leaks in Promotional Video That Tips Design, Colour Variants
  8. Samsung Galaxy A70s Update Brings October Patch, Side-Key Bixby Function, Link to Windows Feature, More
  9. WhatsApp for iPhone's Recent Update Drastically Impacting Battery Life, User Reports
  10. Samsung W20 5G Foldable Phone Launch Date Tipped for November 19, Could Be Rebranded Galaxy Fold 5G Variant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.