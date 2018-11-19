Musk's Boring Company 'On Track' to Launch First Test Tunnel

Billionaire Elon Musk's infrastructure and tunnel construction firm Boring Company has achieved a breakthrough and is on track for the completion of its first test tunnel in the US city of Los Angeles.

"Boring Company just broke through the other side! Congratulations @BoringCompany on completing the LA/Hawthorne tunnel! Cutting edge technology!," Musk tweeted and also posted a video of a digging machine on Saturday.

The tunnel starts in a parking lot on Crenshaw Boulevard on the other side of SpaceX's headquarters and follows the 120th street, according to the Electrek.

"The boring machine can only go forward as it grinds against the ground and constantly pushes against tunnel walls being gradually installed behind it," the report added.

The scheduled opening of The Boring Company's test tunnel in Los Angeles is almost a month away.

Earlier in October, Musk had announced that the Boring Company was "almost done" with its maiden test tunnel and they would open the project to the public around December 10.

According to Musk, the company is building a watchtower at the exit of the tunnel with bricks made from dirt dug out of the tunnel.