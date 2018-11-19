NDTV Gadgets360.com

Musk's Boring Company 'On Track' to Launch First Test Tunnel

, 19 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Musk's Boring Company 'On Track' to Launch First Test Tunnel

Highlights

  • Boring Company is on track for the completion of its first test tunnel
  • The test tunnel is located in the US city of Los Angeles
  • The scheduled opening of the test tunnel is almost a month away

Billionaire Elon Musk's infrastructure and tunnel construction firm Boring Company has achieved a breakthrough and is on track for the completion of its first test tunnel in the US city of Los Angeles.

"Boring Company just broke through the other side! Congratulations @BoringCompany on completing the LA/Hawthorne tunnel! Cutting edge technology!," Musk tweeted and also posted a video of a digging machine on Saturday.

The tunnel starts in a parking lot on Crenshaw Boulevard on the other side of SpaceX's headquarters and follows the 120th street, according to the Electrek.

"The boring machine can only go forward as it grinds against the ground and constantly pushes against tunnel walls being gradually installed behind it," the report added.

The scheduled opening of The Boring Company's test tunnel in Los Angeles is almost a month away.

Earlier in October, Musk had announced that the Boring Company was "almost done" with its maiden test tunnel and they would open the project to the public around December 10.

According to Musk, the company is building a watchtower at the exit of the tunnel with bricks made from dirt dug out of the tunnel.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boring Company, Elon Musk, SpaceX
Microsoft's Emoji8 App Can Evaluate How Well You Imitate Emoji
Pricee
Musk's Boring Company 'On Track' to Launch First Test Tunnel
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Realme U1 With MediaTek Helio P70 Set to Launch on November 28
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: 5 Things You Need to Know
  3. The Crimes of Grindelwald Opens With $253 Million Worldwide
  4. Google Pixel 3 Lite Specifications, Hands-On Images Leaked
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Impressions
  6. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  7. Black Friday India Deals on PS4 Games, Controllers, and More from Sony
  8. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 9.0 Pie Update Rolling Out in India: Reports
  9. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  10. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Launch Set for December 11, Render Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.