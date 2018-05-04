Musk Defends Tesla Conference Call Snub of Analysts

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk defended the snub of two Wall Street analysts on a conference call, proclaiming in a tweet on Friday that they "were trying to justify their Tesla short thesis."

Musk's antics on the bizarre call pushed the electric vehicle maker's shares down on Thursday, with several analysts making scathing comments and at least three brokerages cutting price targets on the stock.

"The 'dry' questions were not asked by investors, but rather by two sell-side analysts who were trying to justify their Tesla short thesis. They are actually on the *opposite* side of investors," Musk tweeted. "(The questions) were neither valid nor pertinent," he said.

In the call, Musk devoted 23 minutes in taking questions from a 25-year-old Tesla investor, Galileo Russell, who owns a YouTube investment channel called HyperChange TV.

"HyperChange represented actual investors, so I switched to them," Musk wrote in another tweet.

To recall, Musk had said "Boring bonehead questions are not cool. Next," in response to a question on capital requirement.

"These questions are so dry. They're killing me," Musk said after an analyst asked what percentage of Tesla 3 reservation holders have started to configure options for their cars, an indicator of how much profit Tesla will be able to wring from the vehicles.

Musk added, "Really, the problem is like people get too focused on like what's happening in the space of a few weeks or a few months. This is -- maximum of investing should not be focused on short-term things. You should be focused on long-term things... We have no interest in satisfying the desires of day traders, like we couldn't care less. Please sell our stock and don't buy it."

Edited by Gadgets 360 staff from original story by Reuters