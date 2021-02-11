Technology News
loading

Microsoft’s Cloud Computing Tapped by Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Software

Volkswagen is working on both self-driving cars for the future and driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control in current vehicles.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 February 2021 17:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft’s Cloud Computing Tapped by Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Software

Volkswagen in 2018 inked a deal with Microsoft to connect its cars to Microsoft's Azure cloud computing

Highlights
  • The Microsoft deal will also make deploying software updates
  • Volkswagen consolidated some of those efforts into Car.Software
  • Software updates will be developed on the same cloud

Volkswagen AG on Thursday said it will use Microsoft's cloud computing services to help it streamline its software development efforts for self-driving cars.

Volkswagen, which owns brands such as Audi and Porsche, is working on both self-driving cars for the future and driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control in current vehicles. But the company's brand had been developing those features independently.

Last year, Volkswagen consolidated some of those development efforts into a subsidiary called Car.Software to better coordinate among the makers, with each company handling its own work around the look and feel of the software while collaborating on core safety functions such as detecting obstacles.

But the various companies inside the group were still using different systems to develop that software, and the deal announced Thursday will put them on a common cloud provider, Dirk Hilgenberg, chief executive of Car.Software, told Reuters in an interview.

The Microsoft deal will also make deploying software updates to add new features to cars - a practice that helped set Tesla apart from many rivals early on - much easier.

Volkswagen in 2018 inked a deal with Microsoft to connect its cars to Microsoft's Azure cloud computing service. The Thursday deal means that the software updates will be developed on the same cloud that will then beam those updates down to the cars.

"Over-the-air updates are paramount," Hilgenberg said. "This functionality needs to be there. If you can't do it, you will lose ground."

In practical terms, the deal means that cars that initially hit the road with a few driver-assistance features today could add new capabilities over time that bring them closer to autonomous driving, said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of cloud and artificial intelligence at Microsoft.

"For our phones 15 or 20 years ago, when you bought it, it pretty much never changed. Now, we expected every week or every couple of days that, silently, there's new features," Guthrie told Reuters in an interview. "That ability to start to programme the vehicle in richer and richer ways, and in a safe way, transforms how the experience works."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Volkswagen, Microsoft
Samsung Galaxy A52 Tipped to Launch in Last Week of March: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Microsoft’s Cloud Computing Tapped by Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Software
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Koo App "Leaking Users' Personal Data," Claims French Hacker
  2. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  3. Realme Narzo 30 Pro Specifications, Images Leak via Purported Listing
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Rumoured to Have a 4,500mAh Battery
  5. HP Pavilion X360 15, Pavilion X360 14 Refreshed With Intel Tiger Lake CPUs
  6. Infinix Smart 5 Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Twitter Witholds Rajya Sabha MP Sukhram Singh Yadav’s Account: Report
  8. Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 Tipped to Launch Last Week of March
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Global Notebook Shipments Grew 54 Percent in Q4 2020, Chrome OS Registered Highest Growth: Report
  2. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Social Media Services Like Facebook, Twitter Need Clear Laws on Free Speech
  3. Twitter Witholds Rajya Sabha MP Sukhram Singh Yadav’s Account: Report
  4. Asus ROG Strix GA35, Asus ROG Strix GT35 Laptops Refreshed With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 Series GPUs in India
  5. Microsoft’s Cloud Computing Tapped by Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Software
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 Tipped to Launch in Last Week of March: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Mi 10 5G With Snapdragon 870 SoC Spotted on TENAA, Redmi K40 Gets Listed on BIS: Report
  8. Twitter Row: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Warns US Social Media Companies to Abide by Country’s Laws
  9. Slack for Android Could Have Exposed Your Password: Here’s How to Reset
  10. HP Pavilion X360 15, HP Pavilion X360 14 Refreshed With Wi-Fi 6, Intel Tiger Lake CPUs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com