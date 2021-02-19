Microsoft Joins Forces With Bosch to Develop Vehicle Software Platform

Bosch will work with Microsoft on a software platform for vehicles, it said on Thursday, as it strives to get a foot in the door to the fast-growing market for electromobility and automated driving technologies.

By using cloud technology, the software platform will ensure that vehicles' control units and computers can get software throughout their life time, the German auto supplier said.

The technology is based on Microsoft Azure and includes software modules from Bosch, it said, adding that they plan to use the software platform in vehicle prototypes by the end of 2021.

"We are thus creating the conditions for wireless updates to work just as smoothly and conveniently on vehicles as they do on smartphones," said Bosch Managing Director Markus Heyn.

The companies will also cooperate to adapt existing software tools to let automakers and suppliers to simplify and accelerate their own software updates.

Last week, German carmaker Volkswagen announced a similar cooperation with Microsoft to use its cloud computing services to help it streamline its software development efforts for self-driving cars.

