Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the production version of its new EQE electric sedan at the 2021 IAA Mobility Show in Munich, Germany. With the EQE, the German luxury and commercial vehicle maker has moved towards full electrification with some new concepts and designs, but there has been no major change to the core design language. Mercedes said the EQE features a sporty “purpose design” and offers a “sensual purity” reflected by its reduced joints and seamless design. The EQE sits just behind the top-of-the-line EQS model, which competes directly with the Tesla Model S. The new electric vehicle has an impressive range.

Exterior

The EQE is, however, more compact than the EQS with a wheelbase that is 90mm shorter. The overhangs and the front end are also kept short. The 19- to 21-inch wheels, supported by a well-built muscular shoulder section give the EQE an athletic character. The external dimension is comparable to the CLS – no tailgate, fixed rear window, and a boot lid.

Interior

The new model has improved spacing by adding 80mm in the interior length, which includes 27mm shoulder room in the front. The seating position is higher, which should make the travellers feel more confident. The boot capacity is 430 litres. “In terms of noise and vibration comfort, the EQE is among the best in class,” Mercedes said in a statement, specifying the features of the EQE.

The company says the interior spacing improvement exceeds that of the E-Class.

Range and battery

Mercedes said the battery has a usable energy content of 90kWh and a range of up to 660 kilometres. This makes the EQE suitable for long-distance touring. The DC charging capacity is up to 170kW. The model has a power consumption of 19.3-15.7kWh/100km and zero CO2 emissions. When the product is launched in the market it will include two variants.

Mercedes will launch the model in a staggered manner globally from mid-2022. For the global market, production will be in Bremen in northwest Germany and in Beijing for the Chinese market.

Markus Schafer, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and COO of Mercedes-Benz Cars said, “With the new EQE, we can quickly make the high-tech solutions of our electric flagship EQS available to a wider group of buyers.”

Talking about the “numerous intelligent functions that make everyday life easier”, Britta Seeger, member of the Boards of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG said: “This includes Plug & Charge, for example, plug in and the EQE is charged without further authentication or registration.”