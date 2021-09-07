Technology News
loading

Mercedes EQE Electric Sedan Launched With 660km Range, to Compete With Tesla Model S

Mercedes EQE will become available in a staggered manner globally from mid-2022.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 7 September 2021 11:48 IST
Mercedes EQE Electric Sedan Launched With 660km Range, to Compete With Tesla Model S

Mercedes EQE has zero CO2 emissions

Highlights
  • Mercedes EQE was unveiled at the 2021 IAA Mobility Show in Munich
  • Mercedes said the EQE features a sporty “purpose design”
  • The Mercedes EQE sits just behind the top-of-the-line EQS model

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the production version of its new EQE electric sedan at the 2021 IAA Mobility Show in Munich, Germany. With the EQE, the German luxury and commercial vehicle maker has moved towards full electrification with some new concepts and designs, but there has been no major change to the core design language. Mercedes said the EQE features a sporty “purpose design” and offers a “sensual purity” reflected by its reduced joints and seamless design. The EQE sits just behind the top-of-the-line EQS model, which competes directly with the Tesla Model S. The new electric vehicle has an impressive range.

Exterior

The EQE is, however, more compact than the EQS with a wheelbase that is 90mm shorter. The overhangs and the front end are also kept short. The 19- to 21-inch wheels, supported by a well-built muscular shoulder section give the EQE an athletic character. The external dimension is comparable to the CLS – no tailgate, fixed rear window, and a boot lid.

Interior

The new model has improved spacing by adding 80mm in the interior length, which includes 27mm shoulder room in the front. The seating position is higher, which should make the travellers feel more confident. The boot capacity is 430 litres. “In terms of noise and vibration comfort, the EQE is among the best in class,” Mercedes said in a statement, specifying the features of the EQE.

The company says the interior spacing improvement exceeds that of the E-Class.

Range and battery

Mercedes said the battery has a usable energy content of 90kWh and a range of up to 660 kilometres. This makes the EQE suitable for long-distance touring. The DC charging capacity is up to 170kW. The model has a power consumption of 19.3-15.7kWh/100km and zero CO2 emissions. When the product is launched in the market it will include two variants.

Mercedes will launch the model in a staggered manner globally from mid-2022. For the global market, production will be in Bremen in northwest Germany and in Beijing for the Chinese market.

Markus Schafer, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and COO of Mercedes-Benz Cars said, “With the new EQE, we can quickly make the high-tech solutions of our electric flagship EQS available to a wider group of buyers.”

Talking about the “numerous intelligent functions that make everyday life easier”, Britta Seeger, member of the Boards of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG said: “This includes Plug & Charge, for example, plug in and the EQE is charged without further authentication or registration.”

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mercedes-Benz, electric sedan, Mercedes EQE Electric Sedan
How CoinSwitch Is Making It Easier for Indians to Invest in Cryptocurrencies
Singapore Trials Patrol Robots to Deter Bad Social Behaviour

Related Stories

Mercedes EQE Electric Sedan Launched With 660km Range, to Compete With Tesla Model S
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Buds 3 With Up to 20-Hour Battery Life, Touch Controls Launched
  3. Apple Sends Out Invites for September 14 Event: Here's What to Expect
  4. iPhone 13 May Come Alongside Improved MagSafe Charger, US FCC Filing Hints
  5. Microsoft Surface Go 3 May Launch September 22, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Acer Swift X Lightweight Laptop With Latest AMD Ryzen 5 CPU Launched in India
  7. HBO Max India Plans Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Redmi 10 Prime Set to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
  9. Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  10. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Few Markets, Go Live in 2022: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Event Invite for September 14: California Streaming, What to Expect
  2. Vivo X70 Series Key Specifications Tipped via China Telecom Listings: Report
  3. Realme Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro India Launch Set for September 15
  4. HBO Max India Plans Leaked Ahead of Official Launch, May Start at Rs. 69 per Month
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Get Snapdragon 898 SoC in India, Other Regions
  6. TikTok Beats YouTube in Average Watch Time Per User for Apps in US, UK: App Annie
  7. Itel Vision 2S With 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) With 300 Square Metre-Coverage, Up to 1.8Gbps Speed Launched in India
  9. Redmi Phone With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Leaked
  10. iPhone 13 May Launch Alongside Improved MagSafe Charger, US FCC Filing Hints
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com