LG said on Thursday it is supplying a digital cockpit system to Cadillac for the US automaker's premium sport utility vehicle. The South Korean tech firm said its plastic OLED-based digital cockpit system will be installed in the new 2021 Cadillac Escalade SUV that debuted earlier this week, making it the first time that curved OLED display has been used in a production vehicle. Its digital cockpit consists of a 38-inch display panel made by LG Display and an infotainment system developed by LG Electronics, Yonhap news agency reported.

The giant horizontal display with 4K resolution combines three screens -- a driver control touchscreen, cluster display screen, and infotainment touchscreen -- according to the company.

LG's infotainment system, powered by the company's self-developed software, and can easily interoperate with mobile devices.

LG said it plans to supply its rear seat infotainment to General Motors' other vehicles. Cadillac is GM's luxury marquee.

“Debuting this technology with a storied brand such as Cadillac is not only an honor, it confirms that our automotive solutions are among the best the industry has to offer,” said Kim Jin-yong, president of the LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company, in a statement. “The years of knowledge and experience LG has accumulated in becoming the global leader in OLED TVs will be applied to improving the in-car experience.”

According to market research firm IHS Markit, the global automotive display market is expected to grow from 9.8 trillion won or $8.2 billion in 2019 to 12 trillion won in 2023.