Lenovo M2 electric scooter has been unveiled in China. The electric scooter is currently available for pre-order and it is offered in two colour options. Moreover, the M2 electric scooter weighs 12kg and can attain a top speed of 25kms per hour. Lenovo claims the scooter takes between 3 to 4 hours to fully charge. Although the sight of an electric scooter is rare in India, these electric vehicles are quite popular in China. Over the years brands including Xiaomi have released several electric scooters in their home country.

As per the information available on the Lenovo website, the M2 electric scooter is available in Black and White colour options. The price of the electric vehicle is set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,360) and it is up for pre-order.

Currently, the Lenovo M2 electric scooter is available in China. It is unlikely the new electric scooter by Lenovo will launch in India as well.

Lenovo M2 electric scooter features

As mentioned, the Lenovo M2 electric scooter can attain a top speed of 25km per hour and can cover a distance of up to 30km on a single charge - that makes the vehicle ideal for short-range commuting and quick errands in the neighbourhood. The Lenovo M2 electric scooter packs lithium batteries that can generate up to 350W of power. Moreover, the batteries take between 3 to 4 hours to fully charge and users can also check the battery status via the WeChat app.

Additionally, the M2 electric scooter features a triple brake system alongside a triple shock absorption system. The brake system includes sub brake, disc brake, and foot brake (translated). Whereas, the shock absorption system includes hydraulic shock absorber, hidden shock absorber, and tire damper (translated).

Furthermore, the Lenovo M2 is equipped with an LED control panel, which displays the current speed, power, gear, and other statuses as well. The body of the Lenovo M2 is built using an aluminium alloy and the scooter is also rated for IP54 protection.

Lastly, the Lenovo M2 measures 1110x1110x520mm when it is fully expanded and weighs 15kg. When the electric scooter is rested in a foldable position, it measures 1100x400x700mm.