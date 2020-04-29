Technology News
loading

Lenovo M2 Electric Scooter With 30km Range, 25kmph Top Speed Launched: Price, Features

Lenovo M2 electric scooter packs lithium batteries that can generate up to 350W of power.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 29 April 2020 19:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo M2 Electric Scooter With 30km Range, 25kmph Top Speed Launched: Price, Features

Lenovo M2 electric scooter is offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Lenovo M2 electric scooter is currently available in China
  • It is unclear whether the scooter will launch in India
  • Lenovo M2 electric scooter is up for pre-order

Lenovo M2 electric scooter has been unveiled in China. The electric scooter is currently available for pre-order and it is offered in two colour options. Moreover, the M2 electric scooter weighs 12kg and can attain a top speed of 25kms per hour. Lenovo claims the scooter takes between 3 to 4 hours to fully charge. Although the sight of an electric scooter is rare in India, these electric vehicles are quite popular in China. Over the years brands including Xiaomi have released several electric scooters in their home country.

As per the information available on the Lenovo website, the M2 electric scooter is available in Black and White colour options. The price of the electric vehicle is set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,360) and it is up for pre-order.

Currently, the Lenovo M2 electric scooter is available in China. It is unlikely the new electric scooter by Lenovo will launch in India as well.

Lenovo M2 electric scooter features

As mentioned, the Lenovo M2 electric scooter can attain a top speed of 25km per hour and can cover a distance of up to 30km on a single charge - that makes the vehicle ideal for short-range commuting and quick errands in the neighbourhood. The Lenovo M2 electric scooter packs lithium batteries that can generate up to 350W of power. Moreover, the batteries take between 3 to 4 hours to fully charge and users can also check the battery status via the WeChat app.

Additionally, the M2 electric scooter features a triple brake system alongside a triple shock absorption system. The brake system includes sub brake, disc brake, and foot brake (translated). Whereas, the shock absorption system includes hydraulic shock absorber, hidden shock absorber, and tire damper (translated).

Furthermore, the Lenovo M2 is equipped with an LED control panel, which displays the current speed, power, gear, and other statuses as well. The body of the Lenovo M2 is built using an aluminium alloy and the scooter is also rated for IP54 protection.

Lastly, the Lenovo M2 measures 1110x1110x520mm when it is fully expanded and weighs 15kg. When the electric scooter is rested in a foldable position, it measures 1100x400x700mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Electric scooter, Lenovo M2 scooter, Lenovo M2 scooter price, Lenovo M2 scooter features
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Hollywood, Snowpiercer, Schitt’s Creek, and More: May 2020 TV Guide to Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon
Google Meet vs Zoom: Which One Should You Pick for Your Virtual Meetings Today?
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?

Related Stories

Lenovo M2 Electric Scooter With 30km Range, 25kmph Top Speed Launched: Price, Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  2. Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone With a Google Account
  3. Mi Note 10 Lite Set to Launch on April 30, Xiaomi Reveals
  4. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  5. Netflix, T-Series Reportedly in Talks to Skip Theatres for Streaming
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Now Listed for Pre-Bookings in India
  7. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  8. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  9. Honor X10 Smartphone Reportedly Confirmed, Key Specifications Tipped
  10. Idea Nirvana Postpaid to Become Vodafone RED in Eight Telecom Circles
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Use AI to Crack Novel Coronavirus Genome Signature
  2. Amazon Said to Turn to Chinese Firm on US Blacklist to Meet Thermal Camera Needs
  3. Lenovo M2 Electric Scooter With 30km Range, 25kmph Top Speed Launched: Price, Features
  4. D2h Adds 20 New Combo Packs, Will Remove Nine: Report
  5. Google Pixel 4a May Go on Sale Starting May 22, Latest Leak Suggests
  6. Spotify Paid Music Subscribers Rise to 130 Million, Beats Quarterly Estimates
  7. iPhone Shipments Grew 78 Percent in India in Q1 2020, Thanks to iPhone 11: Counterpoint Research
  8. TikTok, Gates Pledge $20 Million to Help Africa Tackle COVID-19
  9. Global Lobbying Groups Call for Delay to India's New Digital Tax
  10. Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone as Google Races to Replace Zoom as Live Video App of Choice
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com