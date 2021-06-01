Technology News
loading

Joe Biden Urged by Cruise to Back Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Boost in US

The auto industry, Alphabet’s Waymo, and others have been pushing for years to convince US Congress to speed self-driving vehicle deployment.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 June 2021 17:31 IST
Joe Biden Urged by Cruise to Back Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Boost in US

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @cruise

GM-owned Cruise received California's permission to fully driverless cars in the state few months ago

Highlights
  • Waymo and California-based Cruise have applied for permits
  • Cruise said it planned to seek NHTSA approval to deploy Cruise Origin
  • The Origin was developed with GM and Cruise investor Honda Motor

Cruise, the autonomous vehicle (AV) company majority-owned by General Motors, has urged President Joe Biden to back efforts to speed thousands of self-driving cars to US roads, saying the country risks lagging behind China, according to a previously unreported letter seen by Reuters.

The chief executive of Cruise, Dan Ammann, in a letter to Biden dated May 17, asked him to back legislation raising the cap on the number of vehicles that a company can seek to have exempted from safety standards that do not meet existing federal requirements that assume human drivers are in control.

The cap, Ammann wrote, "acts as a U.S.-only impediment to building these vehicles at scale in the United States." Cruise provided a copy of the letter to Reuters.

"China's top down, centrally directed approach imposes no similar restraints on their home grown AV industry," Ammann wrote. "We do not seek, require or desire government funding; we seek your help in leveling the playing field," he said, citing research that AVs are "estimated to create and sustain 108,000 jobs over the next five years."

The White House declined to comment on Monday.

Senators John Thune and Gary Peters have been working for several years on efforts to ease restrictions on AVs. An amendment to a bill designed to address US competitiveness against China proposed by Thune to raise the cap stalled last week amid opposition from labor unions and plaintiffs attorneys, but Thune and Peters are expected to continue to pursue the issue.

Thune and Peters in April circulated language for potential legislation to grant the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration the power to lift the cap and initially exempt 15,000 self-driving vehicles per manufacturer, rising to 80,000 within three years. The NHTSA would need to certify self-driving vehicles exempted are at least as safe as human-driven ones.

Ammann, in his letter to Biden, said that "without your support and congressional action to revise these self imposed barriers, the US AV manufacturing industry will lag, AI development will stall, and our foreign competitors will race ahead."

The auto industry, Alphabet's Waymo, and others have been pushing for years to convince Congress to speed self-driving vehicle deployment.

Reuters reported May 11 that Waymo and California-based Cruise have applied for permits needed to start charging for rides and delivery using autonomous vehicles in San Francisco, citing state documents.

In October, Cruise said it planned to seek NHTSA approval to deploy a limited number of Cruise Origin vehicles without steering wheels or pedals. The Origin, which was developed with GM and Cruise investor Honda Motor, has two long seats facing each other that can comfortably fit four passengers. Production is expected to begin in early 2023.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cruise, GM, autonomous vehicle, electric vehicle, Joe Biden
Uber Sees Gradual Return of US Drivers, Modest Decrease in Wait Times Post Pandemic

Related Stories

Joe Biden Urged by Cruise to Back Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Boost in US
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  3. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
  4. Google Chrome for Android Gets a New Screenshot Tool
  5. Poco X3 GT May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design Teased, Key Specifications Leak via Amazon Quiz
  7. Sony WF-1000XM4 Specs and Features Revealed in Leaked Promo Video
  8. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  9. Microsoft President Says George Orwell's '1984' Could Become Reality by 2024
  10. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Announced at Computex 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. iPad Models May Come With OLED Displays Starting 2022: Report
  3. Joe Biden Urged by Cruise to Back Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Boost in US
  4. Uber Sees Gradual Return of US Drivers, Modest Decrease in Wait Times Post Pandemic
  5. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  6. Tencent Sued Over 'Inappropriate' Content in Honor of Kings Game
  7. Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Could Be Rebranded as Poco Pop Buds or Redmi Buds 3 Pro in Global Markets
  8. 98-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil Found in Australia, Scientists Say Could Be New Species
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design Teased, Key Specifications Surface Online via Amazon Quiz
  10. EU Set to Unveil Plans for Bloc-Wide Digital Wallet: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com