Technology News
loading

Jio, MG Motor Partner for Connected Car Solutions in Upcoming SUVs

Jio's eSIM, IoT, and streaming solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics.

By ANI | Updated: 3 August 2021 14:27 IST
Jio, MG Motor Partner for Connected Car Solutions in Upcoming SUVs

Jio will support automotive solutions designed to deliver an array of consumer and enterprise services

Highlights
  • The association will enable robust new-age mobility solutions
  • Jio is India's largest integrated telecom service provider
  • The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices

MG Motor India on Tuesday announced a partnership on the Internet of Things (IoT) space with digital services provider Jio.

The car maker will provide seamless integration of IT systems enabled by Jio's IoT solution in its upcoming mid-size SUV.

The association will enable robust new-age mobility solutions, underlining the marquee carmaker's zeal to build futuristic mobility applications and facilitate magical experiences, said the companies in a joint statement.

Jio, India's largest integrated telecom service provider, will support automotive solutions designed to deliver an array of consumer and enterprise services.

Customers of MG's upcoming mid-size SUV will benefit from Jio's widespread Internet outreach along with the highest quality connectivity, not only in metros but also in small towns and rural areas.

"Jio's new-age connected vehicle solution is a combination of hardware, software, and connectivity that will enable users to access trending infotainment and real-time telematics on the go as it brings the benefits of digital life to a vehicle and to people on the move," said the companies.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, said technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry.

The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech-innovator like Jio in the IoT space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry, he said.

"This partnership will ensure our next mid-sized connected SUV further simplifies the driving experience and ensures safety backed by technology," said Chaba.

Kiran Thomas, Director and President of Jio, said the company has been building an ecosystem of cutting-edge technology products and solutions for Indian users.

"Jio's eSIM, IoT and streaming solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment and telematics. It is a commitment to technological evolution in the automobile industry with innovation as its key pillar," he said.

MG Motor India had begun its journey in India with the launch of the country's first Internet-connected car - MG Hector - followed by the pure electric internet SUV - MG ZS.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, MG Motor
RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Laptops With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Jio, MG Motor Partner for Connected Car Solutions in Upcoming SUVs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Laptops Launched in India
  3. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  4. PM Modi Launches e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution in India
  5. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Brings Big Discounts on Electronics: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Appears on a Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
  8. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  9. e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution to Be Launched in India Today: All Details
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins August 5: Top Deals on Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chat Update Brings Inclusion-Focused Emoji Set With Gender-Neutral Options
  2. iQoo 8 Series to Launch on August 17: What to Expect
  3. Xiaomi Becomes Number 1 Smartphone Vendor in Europe, Overtakes Samsung in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics
  4. Ether Could Outperform Bitcoin With Upgrades, DeFi Usage: Pantera Capital
  5. Twitter Now Lets Users Log In/ Sign Up via Google Account, Apple ID
  6. Jio, MG Motor Partner for Connected Car Solutions in Upcoming SUVs
  7. RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Laptops With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Tipped Once Again Ahead of August 11 Launch
  9. Ola Scooter India Launch Set for August 15, Availability Details to Be Announced at Virtual Event
  10. DC’s Blue Beetle Eyes Cobrai Kai Star Xolo Maridueña for Lead Role in HBO Max Movie: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com