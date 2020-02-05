Jio at the Auto Expo 2020 in Noida on Wednesday showcased its end-to-end capability to enable a connected car ecosystem. The telco, which is already the leader in the Indian telecom sector, has developed its multi-sided platform to cover areas such as route management, data storage and management, driver management, insights and data analytics, and vehicle telematics and diagnostics. Additionally, Jio at the first day of the auto industry-focussed event demonstrated a “Future-Ready Digital Expressway” at the Auto Expo that included samples of automotive connectivity solutions, certified devices and hardware, integrated cloud and services platforms, and India-wide services and support network.

The hardware that Jio exhibited at the Auto Expo included Internet of Things (IoT) grade e-SIM support in multi form factor as well as narrowband IoT (NBIoT) modules and LTE-based tracking devices. The company also showcased an on-board diagnostics (OBD) compatible telematics device. The device comes with a wireless integration with dash cam for cloud-based streaming and recording and enables video analytics-based Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS). Also, the OBD device has features such as vehicle health information, vehicle tracking, infotainment, and in-vehicle Wi-Fi connectivity.

In addition to the ODB device, Jio demonstrated hardware solutions that work on AIS 140 standard and include door and fuel sensors as well as a panic button to safeguard drivers and passengers.

Jio showcased its device based on AIS 140 standard to enable real-time tracking alerts

Jio is also building customised solutions with private APNs, URL/ IP whitelisting and virtual private networks (VPNs) and M2M eUICC subscription support. Likewise, a connectivity management platform is designed with the ability to maintain a record of SIM inventory in a one signal dashboard and an interface to control and modify services for multiple connections.

To convince automobile companies, Jio claimed that it would offer “proactive monitoring of quality standards” and a self-care app to self-manage accounts. The operator is also touted to have a pan India presence of installation and service teams.

Jio has been developing its connected car technologies for some time. The operator back in October 2018 showcased its a model of a 5G connected car and some VR-enabled driving use cases that it made in partnership with Ericsson. Moreover, it may find fruitful to offer its connected car solutions to some car manufacturers to bring smart driving experiences to the Indian market.