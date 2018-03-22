Jaguar Land Rover to Test Self-Driving Valet Parking on Britain's Streets

Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover was showcasing self-driving valet technology on Britain's streets on Thursday which allows a car to find a space and park itself.

The firm's Range Rover Sport will also travel on open public roads at up to 30 miles per hour, as carmakers compete with each other and burgeoning technology companies like Google to deliver the latest advancements to drivers.

"Reducing the everyday stresses of driving - like squeezing into a tight parking place - means that we can all focus on the more enjoyable aspects of our cars," said Joerg Schlinkheider, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Engineer, Automated Driving.

JLR will also showcase technology which alerts drivers when an emergency vehicle is approaching and notifies motorists when another connected car brakes, helping to potentially avoid accidents.

The tests will take place in the central English town of Milton Keynes.

In a potential blow to the technology expected to transform transportation worldwide, an Uber self-driving car hit and killed a woman crossing the street in Arizona, police said on Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2018