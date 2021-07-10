Technology News
loading

Hackers Disrupt Iran's Rail Service With Fake Delay Messages

The hackers posted messages such as "long delayed because of cyberattack" or "cancelled" on the boards.

By Associated Press | Updated: 10 July 2021 10:12 IST
Hackers Disrupt Iran's Rail Service With Fake Delay Messages
Highlights
  • Hack led to "unprecedented chaos" at rail stations
  • Trains across Iran had lost their electronic tracking system
  • In 2019, error in the railway's computer servers caused multiple delays

 Iran's railroad system came under cyberattack on Friday, a semi-official news agency reported, with hackers posting fake messages about train delays or cancellations on display boards at stations across the country.

The hackers posted messages such as "long delayed because of cyberattack" or "canceled" on the boards. They also urged passengers to call for information, listing the phone number of the office of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The semiofficial Fars news agency reported that the hack led to "unprecedented chaos" at rail stations.

No group took responsibility. Earlier in the day, Fars said trains across Iran had lost their electronic tracking system. It wasn't immediately clear if that was also part of the cyberattack.

Fars later removed its report and instead quoted the spokesman of the state railway company, Sadegh Sekri, as saying "the disruption" did not cause any problem for train services.

In 2019, an error in the railway company's computer servers caused multiple delays in train services.

In December that year, Iran's telecommunications ministry said the country had defused a massive cyberattack on unspecified "electronic infrastructure" but provided no specifics on the purported attack.

It was not clear if the reported attack caused any damage or disruptions in Iran's computer and internet systems, and whether it was the latest chapter in the U.S. and Iran's cyber operations targeting the other.

Iran disconnected much of its infrastructure from the internet after the Stuxnet computer virus — widely believed to be a joint U.S.-Israeli creation — disrupted thousands of Iranian centrifuges in the country's nuclear sites in the late 2000s.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Iran, cyberattack
Ransomware Attack Hits Swiss Online Consumer Outlet Comparis

Related Stories

Hackers Disrupt Iran's Rail Service With Fake Delay Messages
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Starts July 17 With Impressive Rewards for Players
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  3. Google Pixel 6 Series May Offer 5-Year Software Support, Specifications Leak
  4. Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 2G Feature Phones Launched
  5. Poco F3 GT India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  6. Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Confirmed
  7. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Specifications Surface Online
  8. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Announced
  9. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Android 11 Beta Now Rolling Out
  10. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Faces French Ruling on Copyright Row With Media Groups
  2. TikTok to Automatically Remove Content That Violates Policy
  3. Amazon Challenge to $10-Billion JEDI Cloud Contract Ended by US Judge After Pentagon Cancellation
  4. Didi-Owned Apps Ordered to Be Taken Down in China Over Personal Data Collection Violation
  5. Tencent's $5.3-Billion Video Games Merger Blocked by Chinese Antitrust Regulator
  6. US President Joe Biden Tells Vladimir Putin Russia Must Crack Down on Cybercriminals
  7. Hackers Disrupt Iran's Rail Service With Fake Delay Messages
  8. Ransomware Attack Hits Swiss Online Consumer Outlet Comparis
  9. Microsoft’s PrintNightmare Fix Update Stops Some Printers From Working: Report
  10. OnePlus Plans to Sell 25 Million Nord Phones by 2023, Says CEO Pete Lau
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com