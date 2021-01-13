Technology News
loading

Intel's Self-Driving Car Unit Mobileye Plans to Step Up Use of Its Own Radar Tech by 2025

Mobileye uses a camera-based system that helps cars with adaptive cruise control and lane-change assistance.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 January 2021 10:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Intel's Self-Driving Car Unit Mobileye Plans to Step Up Use of Its Own Radar Tech by 2025

Chief Executive Amnon Shashua said that Mobileye's robotaxis will use multiple Luminar units

Highlights
  • For more advanced systems, Intel plans to add both radar sensors
  • Robotaxis rolling out starting in 2022 will each have four Luminar units
  • Mobileye is developing LiDAR sensor that it plans to start using in 2025

The head of Intel's self-driving car subsidiary said on Tuesday the company wants to shift toward using its own radar-based technology and use a single LiDAR sensor per vehicle by 2025 in a bid to lower the cost of autonomous driving.

Mobileye has taken a different strategy from many of its self-driving car competitors, with a current camera-based system that helps cars with adaptive cruise control and lane change assistance. Those systems are on the road today and are gathering data to help Mobileye map the roads in new cities.

For more advanced systems, the company plans to add both radar sensors, which use radio waves to detect distance from objects, and LiDAR, a laser-based system that helps self-driving vehicles gain a three-dimensional view of the road. For a planned fleet of so-called robotaxis, which are commercial vehicles meant to ferry around passengers, the company is tapping sensors from Luminar Technologies.

In a presentation a the Consumer Electronics Show, Chief Executive Amnon Shashua said on Tuesday that Mobileye's robotaxis will use multiple Luminar units to gain 360-degree LiDAR, radar and camera coverage all around the vehicle. The robotaxis rolling out in at least eight cities starting in 2022 will each have four Luminar units, Shashua said in a subsequent question and answer session.

But Mobileye is also developing its own LiDAR sensor that it plans to start using in 2025 for cars aimed at consumers.

That 2025 consumer system will feature a single LiDAR unit facing the front of the vehicle, while cameras and a new radar-based system that Mobileye is also developing will cover the entire vehicle. Shashua said Mobileye is developing new ways to process radar data with software that will make radar more powerful. Radar sensors are cheaper than LiDAR but give a less detailed image.

"The difference between radars and LiDARs in terms of cost is an order of magnitude," he said. "No matter what people tell you about how to reduce the cost of LiDAR, radar is ten times lower. We are building LiDARs, so I know exactly the cost of the LiDARs."

In a statement, Mobileye said it plans to continue to use Luminar LiDARs "as much as possible" after introducing its own LiDAR sensors. Mobileye plans to offer its self-driving technology to automakers as separate components, meaning that automakers could choose a Mobileye system but use Luminar sensors for the LiDAR units.

Luminar declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Intel, LiDAR, CES 2021
YouTube Removes New Content Uploaded on Donald J Trump Channel, Disables Comments
Netflix Unveils 2021 Movie Slate With 70 Titles, Many More to Come

Related Stories

Intel's Self-Driving Car Unit Mobileye Plans to Step Up Use of Its Own Radar Tech by 2025
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Signal's Brian Acton on India Focus After Questions Over WhatsApp
  2. How 80TB of Parler Posts, Videos, and Other Data Was Leaked
  3. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 3070, 3080 Gaming Laptop GPUs Announced at CES
  4. Vivo Y12s Arrives in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  5. WhatsApp’s Private Groups Can Be Seen by Anyone via Google
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets a New Teaser Video Ahead of Launch
  7. Freedom 251 Maker Arrested for Rs. 200 Crore Dry Fruit Fraud: Report
  8. OnePlus Band Debuts With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes
  9. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
  10. A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Unveils 2021 Movie Slate With 70 Titles, Many More to Come
  2. Intel's Self-Driving Car Unit Mobileye Plans to Step Up Use of Its Own Radar Tech by 2025
  3. YouTube Removes New Content Uploaded on Donald J Trump Channel, Disables Comments
  4. GM Unveils Flying, Self-Driving Cadillac at CES 2021
  5. Apple Chief Tim Cook Wants US Capitol Attackers Held Accountable, Including Donald Trump: Report
  6. Facebook Says It Removed Record Number of Disinformation Campaigns in December
  7. Telegram Chief Pavel Durov Reports 25 Million New Users in Three Days Following WhatsApp Privacy Policy Change
  8. YouTube Must Take Down Donald Trump’s Channel or Face Advertiser Boycott, US Civil Rights Groups Demand
  9. Asus ROG Flow X13 Ultraportable Gaming Laptop, Strix Scar 17, Zephyrus Duo 15 SE Launched at CES 2021
  10. AMD Ryzen 5000 Laptop CPUs, Mobile 'RDNA2' Radeon GPUs, Mid-Range Desktop GPUs Announced at CES 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com