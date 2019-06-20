Technology News
India Plans to Exempt Electric Vehicles From Registration Fee

The government has been pushing to boost the adoption of electric vehicles.

Updated: 20 June 2019 16:23 IST
India Plans to Exempt Electric Vehicles From Registration Fee

A boy prepares to recharge his electric scooter outside his home in Ahmedabad

Highlights
  • India is looking to cut its dependence on fossil fuels
  • Curbing pollution is also one of the aims
  • Exemption will apply to electric two-wheelers, autorickshaws, and cars

India has issued draft rules to exempt electric vehicles from paying registration fee, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, as it looks to cut its dependence on fossil fuels.

The government has been pushing to boost the adoption of electric vehicles, as it tries to bring down its oil imports and curb pollution so it can meet its commitments as part of the 2015 Paris climate change treaty.

The proposed exemption will apply to all categories of electronic vehicles, including scooters, motorbikes, autorickshaws, and cars, the government added.

